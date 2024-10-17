During their meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary final approval to a major subdivision project at 5700 Nor Bath Blvd.

The plan proposes a 1.2 acre residential lot, with another 37 acres remaining agricultural.

All conditions were approved, including a waiver that eliminates the requirement to donate $5,000 to the township’s recreation fund. Supervisors agreed to waive this fee because the property’s owner recently sold 112 acres of land to Northampton County for recreation and public use.

In other news, supervisors approved two LSA grant applications that, if awarded, would allow the township to pursue renovations to the historic Dech House.

These grants include a Monroe County LSA grant for $375,000, as well as a Lehigh-Northampton Counties LSA Grant for $375,000.

Finally, the township addressed repairs currently taking place at Jacksonville Park. Resident Sharon Fournier questioned why the basketball court was torn up recently. Borough Manager Brent Green said the asphalt was “beyond its useful life” and had cracks that could cause injuries. The township is currently in the process of replacing the asphalt and turning the full basketball court into a half-court.

Fournier, a member of the township’s Parks and Recreation Committee, also urged the township to improve the park’s playground.

The conditions, she said, are “deplorable.” The mulch around the area is gone, exposing large tree roots.

She added that the community park, which was created through fundraising by residents and donated to the township, does not get as much attention as other township parks.

Supervisor Roger Unangst agreed that the playground’s conditions and the township’s slow response are “unacceptable.”

“My family was one of them that had the bake sale,” he said. “Put the basketball court in. Put the pavilion in.”

Green said public works will attend to the park and address the issues.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. During this meeting, a conditional use hearing for the proposed Bright Farms controlled greenhouse on Route 512 will be held.