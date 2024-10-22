Kim Davis, a beloved family man and Northampton High School teacher, coach and sports announcer, passed away on Sept. 18 at just 72 years young. Known for his love of movies, Davis left behind a legacy of kindness, dedication and passion for his community.

Davis’ roots in the Northampton community run deep. A graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1970, he excelled in sports, playing football, basketball, baseball and track. His passion for athletics and education guided him to a successful 30-year career as a teacher and coach at his alma mater. He was known for his compassion and was a strong advocate for students with special needs, always going above and beyond to support them.

Davis’ impact extended beyond the classroom and the athletic field. He was also the voice of the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks and announced numerous Northampton High School athletic events. His familiar voice at local games made him a well-known part of the community, and his passion for sports was matched only by his love for movies and music.

While he requested no formal funeral, his granddaughter, Lyla Schneck, is organizing a heartfelt tribute in his honor at Becky’s Drive-In on Saturday, Oct. 26, which will combine two things her grandfather loved most: movies and helping others.

For Lyla, this tribute is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a personal project tied to her participation in DECA, a business leadership program at Northampton High School. Initially planning a different Community Giving Project, Lyla shifted her focus to organizing this cinematic event after speaking with her DECA teacher about her desire to honor her grandfather, who then encouraged Lyla to make it part of her DECA project.

Growing up, Lyla shared many cherished memories with her grandfather. Every summer, the family would spend time at their beach house in Cape May, New Jersey. She fondly remembers summer nights there where she, her mom and her grandfather would stay up late watching “The Twilight Zone” together.

One of Lyla’s favorite memories was a trip to Hawaii with just her grandparents when she was about seven or eight years old. They visited her uncle, who lived there, and spent time at the Pearl Harbor exhibit where Lyla recalls picking a pearl out of a clam as a tourist souvenir. The vendor, banking on Davis’ love for his granddaughter, also charmed him into buying Lyla the necklace to go with it.

“I still have it,” she revealed, forever treasuring the meaningful memento of their trip.

Sunday evenings were another special tradition. Lyla and her mom would head over to her grandparent’s house where they would gather to watch “Wicked Tuna.” Without fail, her grandfather would crack a joke in a Boston accent whenever the fishermen caught a big one.

“It’s a screamer!” he’d shout, mimicking the show, leaving them all in fits of laughter.

Lyla’s grandmother, Kathleen Davis—known affectionately by her family as “Kathy Camera Hands” because of her love for taking photos—captured many of these precious moments on film.

“We have so many photos to remember him by, and that’s something I’m so thankful for,” Lyla said.

Davis was the first to hold Lyla when she was born, a moment he was incredibly proud of, and throughout her life, he remained one of her biggest supporters.

A three-time survivor of lymphoma, Kim was resilient and strong. His health battles never dampened his spirit or the love he had for his family and community.

Lyla fondly remembers how he always took care of those around him.

“He was always asking if we needed lunch or gas money,” she said. “He just wanted to make sure everyone was okay.”

This silver screen tribute isn’t just about remembering Kim Davis; it’s about celebrating the life of a man who brought joy to so many. It’s a chance for the community to come together, enjoy a night of movies under the stars, and continue Davis’ tradition of helping others, just as he did throughout his life.

As the community gathers at Becky’s Drive-In on Saturday, Oct. 26, it will be more than just a movie night—it will be a celebration of a life well-lived. Kim Davis was a man who touched many lives, through his work as a teacher, coach, announcer and most importantly, a loving husband, father and grandfather.

The evening will showcase a special double feature of two of his favorite films, “Catch Me If You Can” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” with all proceeds going to causes that mattered to him, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Peaceable Kingdom animal shelter.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first movie will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $8 for children aged 4-12.

In addition to the movie screenings, there will also be a donation box and tribute t-shirts for sale. The shirts, emblazoned with “Kim Davis Tribute Night” on the front, will feature his birth and death dates on the back, along with a lyric from a Jimmy Buffet song—another of Davis’ favorites: “But I can go to the movies and see it all there, just the way that it used to be.”

Through this special tribute, Lyla hopes to keep her grandfather’s memory alive, honoring him in the way he would have loved most—watching movies on the big screen, surrounded by friends and family.