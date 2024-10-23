On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at approximately 6:49 p.m., state police troopers were dispatched to the Trader Joe’s Warehouse, located at 6895 Silver Crest Rd., East Allen Township, for the report of a stabbing.

The accused, 39-year-old Cristian Burgos Vasquez, got into a verbal argument with a coworker in the warehouse and stabbed the victim multiple times, with a knife, in the warehouse.

Troopers from Troop M, of Bethlehem, arrived on scene and immediately treated the victim’s wounds.

The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg for his injuries.

Burgos Vasquez was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Assisting at the scene were Pennsylvania Game Commission officers.