On Tuesday, Oct. 22, following their continued work on the 2025 budget, the Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors turned their attention to a number of topics from those in attendance.

Extensions were granted until Dec. 31 for both the Keith and Karen Hantz subdivision project and the Zachary Bittner subdivision project. In the case of the latter, Bittner said that some minor changes to the plan had been made and showed the board a map outlining the alterations.

The final payment to Livengood Excavators for their work on the new maintenance building was approved.

At the behest of Township Manager Alice Rehrig, the board also approved allocating funds to repair the township’s paving machine. They are working to include this in next year’s budget, and the repairs are expected to cost less than the projected amount of $18,000.

During public comment, Katherine Mack questioned whether the complaint process for zoning violations, as outlined at the previous meeting, should have been a motion with a board vote.

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe said that this would be at the board’s discretion, but it would make the decision more formal and at worst it could not hurt. The board agreed with this, and a motion was made and a unanimous vote taken.

Mack also complimented Rehrig and the office staff on the most recent township newsletter, stating that it was very nicely done and provided much useful information.

In other news, Marian May, of Brighton Circle, appealed to the board about correcting the spelling on a street sign near her residence. The sign identifies the street as “Brighten” Circle rather than “Brighton.” She explained that GPS systems are picking up the incorrect spelling, which is causing errors with regard to directions and deliveries, and could have a negative impact on emergency responses. Public Works Director Frank Zamadics will order a new sign in January.

L.B. Roman, who lives near Indian Trail Park, wanted the supervisors to be aware of some issues at the park which need to be corrected. There is a probable leaky faucet near the bridge, as the ground has been saturated for some weeks despite the lack of rain, and one of the pavilions has what Roman described as a soccer ball-sized hole in the roof.

The Public Works crew will be notified.

Paul Nikisher inquired into phase two of the Heritage Village project. Backenstoe explained that agreements were prepared a year earlier, and he only received signed copies a few days before the meeting. A few other things are still required before phase two can begin, and the work being done there currently is still part of phase one.

Nikisher also inquired about the Jaindl/Lehigh Valley Resort and Spa and Turkey Hill projects in the township.

It was clarified that Jaindl hopes to start exterior work in the spring, and is currently at work on the interior architecture of the former monastery.

Turkey Hill, meanwhile, has completely pulled their plan for a new facility and will have to start the process from the beginning, if they decide to move forward with the project.

The board then adjourned for an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.