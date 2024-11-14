Members of the Northampton Borough Council thanked the borough’s volunteer firefighters during their meeting on Nov. 7 after the volunteer team spent several days battling a blaze atop Blue Mountain.

“It was a rough weekend,” said Fire Police Chief Kenneth Hall.

The fire broke out on Saturday, Nov. 2, and burned for several days, destroying roughly 600 acres. The Northampton Borough Fire Department was one of many neighboring teams of first responders who answered the call to contain the fire.

“Thank you to all the borough firefighters,” said Councilwoman Bonnie Almond. “Their tireless effort is always appreciated.”

Councilman Ronald Glassic also thanked the volunteers for keeping the fire contained and neighboring homes, like that of his mother’s, safe.

Councilwoman Julia Kutzler added her appreciation for borough residents who donated food and water to the volunteers.

“The community really came out and supported them,” she said.

The fire was 100% contained as of Nov. 8.

Residents can continue to support the volunteer firefighters during their pizza fundraiser. Volunteers will be selling pizzas until Nov. 24. Residents can contact the fire department to place an order. Delivery will be Dec. 2.

In other news, council discussed ways to keep voters safe following long lines and traffic issues on Election Day.

For the first time, wards 1 and 2 shared a polling location at the community center. However, Councilwoman Bonnie Almond, who served as a poll worker, said the day was marked with several safety concerns and even a vehicle accident.

“Something needs to be done to keep the voters safe,” she said.

A small parking lot, long lines and visibility issues caused one driver to hit a stop sign, knocking it into a parked vehicle. Almond added that some drivers had trouble exiting the parking lot. Fire police were later called to assist with traffic control.

“Traffic was unbearable,” Councilwoman Kutzler agreed.

She asked Borough Manager Brian Welsko to contact the county, as they are the ones who decide on the polling location and should provide the resources for traffic control.

“What will they do to rectify the situation?” she asked.

During the meeting, council also unanimously agreed to serve as a public sector applicant for the Main Street Matters program. This comes after tabling the decision in October and asking property owners Imperial Realty for more information.

If awarded, the Main Street Matters grant would provide over $3.5 million in funding to Imperial Realty to renovate the historic Cement Bank building. The developer is planning to create first-floor retail space and ADA residential units.

“[I want to] thank [Imperial] for the additional time that they gave us and the questions that they answered,” said Councilwoman Judith Haldeman.

“Business here in Northampton is growing and it should continue to grow,” said Mayor Tony Pristash. “Now we just need more places to put the business.”

Council also received a progress update on the Fourth Street Playground renovations, sponsored by the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund.

The nonprofit started fundraising in September. They are seeking sponsorships from local businesses and planning fundraisers, like hoagie sales, to raise money. They were also recently awarded a $5,000 grant

“Please get behind this [program],” Councilman Glassic urged residents.

The nonprofit plans to make ADA improvements to the playground to ensure children of all abilities can enjoy the facilities.

The next council meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.