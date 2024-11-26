1 of 7

Bethlehem native and local fan-favorite Daniel Roebuck has done it again! This time, Roebuck’s heartfelt holiday film “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” premiered with two sold-out shows at Northampton’s Roxy Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 17, marking his fourth locally filmed movie.

Movie-goers were excited to experience the magic of Christmas as they lined Main Street, decked out in festive outfits and accessories. While awaiting their entrance to the theater, attendees also had the opportunity to meet Curly Star, a four-year-old reindeer from Spruce Ridge Reindeer who posed for pictures with guests.

“Saint Nick of Bethlehem” was co-written, co-directed and co-produced by Roebuck and Spencer Folmar, and is based on a true story that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Nine years ago, Folmar met Philipsburg, Pa. resident Allen Smith, whose story inspired Folmar to begin writing the screenplay for the festive feature.

Smith’s story began more than a decade ago, following the passing of his uncle. That year, feeling a deep loss and a dwindling sense of holiday spirit, Smith found a way to channel his grief. He bought an inexpensive Santa suit and embraced the role of Santa’s helper, setting the stage for a heartfelt tradition.

Then, tragically in 2019, Smith’s world was turned upside down yet again when his son Garrett suddenly passed away at the age of 23 from an allergic reaction to a bee sting. The detrimental loss Smith suffered left an enormous hole in his heart that he helped fill by spreading holiday cheer within his community.

While this may have depleted most people’s holiday hope and Christmas spirit, Smith’s loss inspired him to devote even more of his time to visiting the children of Central Pennsylvania as Santa’s helper. In doing so, Smith says the love he can no longer give or get from his son is now fulfilled through his visits with children in the community because he is able to give them the love in his heart that he can no longer give to Garrett.

Undoubtedly, Smith’s wife, Gina Raymond, has also helped him get through such a difficult time and their fated love story is one that would make even the Grinch smile. Raymond has fully immersed herself in her role as Mrs. Claus and the two attend 30 to 40 events in the six weeks leading up to Christmas, visiting with around 2,000 children from 1 to 92 every holiday season.

Smith and Raymond met in high school and were high school sweethearts whose paths unfortunately diverted. Then, a little more than a decade ago, their paths crossed again, ultimately leading to their marriage in 2017.

What’s more, the two share the same birthday, which happens to be Nov. 17, the same night as the premiere. Together, this Christmas couple sparks joy in the hearts of all those they meet as they embody the spirit of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Filmed over the course of eight days in November 2023 and 13 days in April, “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” is a production of Hard Faith, A Channel of Peace, Magic Bean Entertainment and The Scatter Brothers and was produced by Ben Daniele, Folmar, Roebuck, Tammy Roebuck, and Doug Tschirhart in association with The Marlowe-Pugnetti Company.

For the premiere, Roebuck was dressed as his character, Saint Nick. Notably, both his appearance and his warm, friendly personality made him absolutely perfect for the role.

As the lights dimmed, the film began with an assortment of family Christmas photos and videos of the cast over the years, including several photos and videos of Roebuck with his son Buster.

During the opening scene of the movie, Nick (played by Roebuck) is arguing in a store with his mom, Betty (played by the witty Cathy Moriarty), about how she doesn’t need to buy any more Christmas decorations since she already has so many at home.

Leaving the store, Nick runs into his high school girlfriend Mary (played by Marsha Dietlein-Bennett), who has moved back to the area after taking a job as a nurse at St. Luke’s. Nick is ecstatic to have run into Mary and gives her his phone number to catch up.

Back at home, Nick’s childhood friend, Reverend Jimbo (played by “the incredibly charming and handsome” jokester Timothy Goodwin), visits Nick and Betty.

Nick excitedly shares the news about running into Mary with his son Scotty. However, as the camera pans, viewers see that Nick is talking to an empty bed. That’s when viewers learn that Scotty passed away at the age of 16.

As Jimbo and Betty exchange concerned glances, Jimbo tells her, “He just needs to find purpose, and then he’ll find peace.”

In the next scene, the audience meets a young boy named Tucker (played by the talented Elias Kemuel). As he goes to plug in outdoor Christmas lights, he blows the fuse because his extensive decorations overloaded the circuit. Then, Tucker’s mom, Sue (played by the lovely Jennifer Porrata), comes outside while on the phone with Tucker’s dad who is deployed overseas, and Tucker lights up at the chance to talk to his dad. His mom and dad both tell him that they can’t afford any more decorations or the electricity bill that comes with them, which saddens Tucker because in his mind, the decorations are for his dad to see when he comes home.

That same night, Nick cries himself to sleep in Scotty’s bed. Seeing Nick unable to move on from Scotty’s death was a powerful scene that tugged at the audience’s heartstrings. Moreover, the photos and videos of Christmases with Roebuck and his son Buster throughout the years, allowed the audience to deepen their connection to this scene because it helped visualize Roebuck and his son as Nick and Scotty.

The next morning, Nick gets up early to go for a run and the audience gets a sense that seeing Mary has inspired him to turn the page and start a new chapter with a newfound pep in his step. Although Nick and his brother Charlie (played by the convincing Duane Whitaker) don’t get along, Charlie owns a used-car business and Nick decides he’s going to march down there and ask for a job.

Charlie is reluctant, but he gives Nick the job. Charlie’s only other employee is Sue, who happens to have been one of Nick’s students from when he was a math teacher.

Excited for his new job, Nick tries on a red winter coat at a department store before work the next morning, which suits him well. While wearing his new coat at the dealership, customers begin to notice his resemblance to Santa Claus and his kind, compassionate nature helps him sell a lot of cars, which Charlie is jealous of.

Later that night, Nick and Mary go out to eat together and Nick takes her to a drive-through light show where she tells him she isn’t ready for a relationship yet after a recent divorce. Nick is disappointed when he hears this, but he remains hopeful.

The next day, Nick visits Mary at work to give her kiffles from The Kiffle Kitchen Bakery on his lunch break. As Nick enters St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, a young patient named Chloe (played by the adorable Kinleigh Johnson) spots him. Thinking that Santa has come to visit her because she has to stay in the hospital throughout Christmas for treatment, her eyes light up. Nick notices that Chloe thinks he’s Santa and he accepts this role while visiting her and the other children in the hospital.

When Mary sees Nick sitting with all of the children and reading them a story, she can’t help but begin to fall for him and they kiss in the parking lot before he rushes back to work. That night, Nick purchases a Santa suit and uses his paychecks to buy toys for children at the hospital and in the community as he whole-heartedly steps into this role. He then spends his nights visiting children and bringing them presents, which helps him heal from the loss of Scotty.

One day at work, Jimbo arrives to break the news to Sue that her husband was killed overseas. At the funeral, Tucker is devastated at the thought of his father never coming home and never getting to see the lights and decorations he put up for him. As Nick consoles Tucker, he confides in him about losing Scotty.

Nick tells Tucker not to do what he did by pretending that his son wasn’t gone because although it hurts to let loved ones go, they should remember how fortunate they were to have known them. And by cherishing those memories, their spirits can remain alive in their hearts. This exchange between Nick and Tucker is a powerful, pivotal scene in the movie because this is the first time the audience hears Nick admit that Scotty is gone.

Seeing the way that all of the characters come together to support one another and heal is sure to bring out the spirit of Christmas in viewers everywhere.

Later, at a Christmas party hosted by the Alliance Fire Company, Tucker and Nick are given heartfelt, invaluable gifts from the community—surprises so meaningful, you’ll have to watch the movie to experience them for yourself.

Dedicated to Garrett Smith, “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” is a feel-good film that you won’t want to miss this holiday season. Visit saintnickfilm.com to watch the movie trailer and find a theater showing near you!