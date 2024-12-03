1 of 3

During the Monday, Dec. 2 Nazareth Borough Council meeting, council honored the borough’s employee, veteran and volunteer of the year.

First, council honored Borough Clerk and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Fedele as Borough Employee of the Year following her receipt of the Northampton County award.

Mayor Lance E. Colondo presented Fedele with a resolution for her award, which stated that throughout her three years of service to the borough, she has played a major role in keeping the borough functioning efficiently.

“She never shies away from any task and does it all with a smile on her face and a compliment for those she helps,” Colondo expressed.

Upon receiving her resolution, Fedele beamed, “I’m just very grateful for all of you and for all the kindness that you’ve shown me and my family.”

Next, Councilman Charles Donello was honored as Borough Veteran of the Year for his courageous service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Donello received gratitude for his military commitment with wartime service as a combat veteran.

On active Army artillery duty in Vietnam, Donello came under fire during many enemy engagements and insurgencies and was stationed at several Army bases across the nation until his honorable discharge.

Council thanked Donello for his years of exemplary and devoted military service to not just his country, but also to the borough, having been first appointed to council in 2006 and dutifully assuming hands-on responsibility for the borough’s refuse and recycling system, yard waste center and tree management.

“I’ve really enjoyed all my years being on council. I mean, it was the greatest experience I ever had. I enjoy every minute, and I always look forward to it. I love working with the public,” Donello shared.

Following, council honored Brenda Reinert as Borough Volunteer of the Year, who has selflessly devoted her time and effort to helping the library with maintenance issues, repairs and assisting with heating and cooling design planning.

“Brenda Reinert saved the library countless dollars in repairs while bringing new input to the current installation of a new heating and cooling system to the facility. Her input has been invaluable and her ability to do repairs both small and large has limited the inconvenience that breakdowns may cause,” Colondo praised.

Councilman Christopher D. Crook added that Reinert’s contributions likely save the borough $30-$40,000 every year on repair and maintenance services at the library.