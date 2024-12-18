1 of 3

Allen Township’s annual tree lighting ceremony brought warmth, joy and community spirit to the historic Kreidersville Covered Bridge on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14.

Despite the chill in the air, families and friends gathered together to kick off the holiday season in a picturesque setting.

The evening began with the glow of a crackling old-fashioned bonfire, where attendees enjoyed steaming cups of hot cocoa and an assortment of homemade baked goods available for purchase.

Children and adults alike huddled near the fire for warmth, sharing laughter and stories as they anticipated the evening’s highlights.

Several residents also brought their pups, who added to the cheerful atmosphere with wagging tails and festive accessories.

As darkness fell, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived. The countdown began, and with a flip of the switch, the tree at Kreidersville Covered Bridge illuminated the night with brilliant, colored lights.

Cheers erupted as the tree’s glow reflected off the gazebo, which stood as a symbol of unity and tradition for the Allen Township community.

The sound of Christmas carols soon filled the air, led by local children whose voices captured the magic of the season. The crowd joined in, singing several holiday classics like “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Jingle Bells,” creating a heartfelt and cheerful atmosphere.

The highlight of the evening came with a special visit from Santa Claus himself. Arriving to the delight of the youngest attendees as he crossed the covered bridge, Santa spread smiles and handed out small treats, taking time to greet each child, listen to their Christmas wishes and pose for pictures.

The annual tree lighting ceremony, hosted at one of the township’s most beloved landmarks, has become a cherished tradition for many. It serves as a reminder of the importance of community, togetherness and the simple joys of the holiday season.

The Kreidersville Covered Bridge tree lighting ceremony continues to capture the hearts of residents and visitors alike, proving that a little light, some carols and the spirit of giving can bring warmth to even the coldest of nights.