Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 248
Between: PA 873 and Blue Mountain Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 6
Est completion date: Jan. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 6
Est completion date: Jan. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Wilson/Williams townships
Road name: South 25th Street
Between: Berger Road and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 6
Est completion date: Jan. 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton/Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Morgan Hill Road and Cedarville Road
Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 9
Est completion date: Jan. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
