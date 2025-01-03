Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 248

Between: PA 873 and Blue Mountain Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 6

Est completion date: Jan. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 6

Est completion date: Jan. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Wilson/Williams townships

Road name: South 25th Street

Between: Berger Road and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 6

Est completion date: Jan. 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton/Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Morgan Hill Road and Cedarville Road

Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 9

Est completion date: Jan. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

