Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Belvidere Road

Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 10

Est completion date: Jan. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Morgan Hill Road and Cedarville Road

Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction

Start date: Jan. 13

Est completion date: Jan. 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem/ Bethlehem Township

Road name: Pembroke Road/Willow Park Road

Between: Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 15

Est completion date: Jan. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 191/Nazareth Pike

Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 13

Est completion date: Jan. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive

Between: PA 873 and Blue Mountain Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 13

Est completion date: Jan. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Zucksville Road

Between: Mitman Road and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 13

Est completion date: Jan. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Uhler Road and Klein Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 16

Est completion date: Jan. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Franklin Hill Road

Between: Front Street and Bangor Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 13

Est completion date: Jan. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel/Washington townships

Road name: South Main Street

Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 16

Est completion date: Jan. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound

Start date: Jan. 14

Est completion date: Jan. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 191/Nazareth Pike

Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: Jan. 17

Est completion date: Jan. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.