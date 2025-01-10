Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Belvidere Road
Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 10
Est completion date: Jan. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Morgan Hill Road and Cedarville Road
Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction
Start date: Jan. 13
Est completion date: Jan. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem/ Bethlehem Township
Road name: Pembroke Road/Willow Park Road
Between: Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 15
Est completion date: Jan. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 191/Nazareth Pike
Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 13
Est completion date: Jan. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive
Between: PA 873 and Blue Mountain Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 13
Est completion date: Jan. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Zucksville Road
Between: Mitman Road and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 13
Est completion date: Jan. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Uhler Road and Klein Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 16
Est completion date: Jan. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Franklin Hill Road
Between: Front Street and Bangor Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 13
Est completion date: Jan. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel/Washington townships
Road name: South Main Street
Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 16
Est completion date: Jan. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound
Start date: Jan. 14
Est completion date: Jan. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 191/Nazareth Pike
Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: Jan. 17
Est completion date: Jan. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
