Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township
Road name: Pembroke Road
Between: Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 27
Est completion date: Jan. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem/ Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Shimersville Road/Readington Road/Riverside Drive
Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 30
Est completion date: Jan. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Lafayette Street and Uhler Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 27
Est completion date: Jan. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Belvidere Road
Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 29
Est completion date: Jan. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road name: Wood Avenue
Between: Hackett Avenue and 13th Street
Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Jan. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township/Stockertown Borough
Road name: Sullivan Trail/Main Street
Between: Uhler Road and Center Street
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 27
Est completion date: Jan. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Franklin Hill Road
Between: Front Street and Bangor Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 28
Est completion date: Jan. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel/Washington townships
Road name: South Main Street
Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 30
Est completion date: Jan. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987 North
Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 27
Est completion date: Jan. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Northampton Borough
Road name: PA 329
Between: Howertown Road and Main Street
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 29
Est completion date: Jan. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 33 and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.
Start date: Jan. 30
Est completion date: Jan. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145/Riverview Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive and Blue Mountain Drive
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Jan. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 248 West
Between: PA 873 and Carbon County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: Jan. 27
Est completion date: Jan. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Penn Allen Road
Between: Main Street and Daniels Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 28
Est completion date: Jan. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Nor Bath Blvd and Orchard Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 30
Est completion date: Jan. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
