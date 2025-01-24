Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township

Road name: Pembroke Road

Between: Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem/ Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Shimersville Road/Readington Road/Riverside Drive

Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 30

Est completion date: Jan. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Lafayette Street and Uhler Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Belvidere Road

Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 29

Est completion date: Jan. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road name: Wood Avenue

Between: Hackett Avenue and 13th Street

Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Jan. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township/Stockertown Borough

Road name: Sullivan Trail/Main Street

Between: Uhler Road and Center Street

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Franklin Hill Road

Between: Front Street and Bangor Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 28

Est completion date: Jan. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel/Washington townships

Road name: South Main Street

Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 30

Est completion date: Jan. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987 North

Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Northampton Borough

Road name: PA 329

Between: Howertown Road and Main Street

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 29

Est completion date: Jan. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 33 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: Jan. 30

Est completion date: Jan. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145/Riverview Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive and Blue Mountain Drive

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Jan. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 248 West

Between: PA 873 and Carbon County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Penn Allen Road

Between: Main Street and Daniels Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 28

Est completion date: Jan. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Nor Bath Blvd and Orchard Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 30

Est completion date: Jan. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

