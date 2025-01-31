Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Lower Saucon

Road name: Shimersville Road/Readington/Riverside Drive

Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 3

Est completion date: Feb. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township

Road name: Pembroke Road and Willow Park Road

Between: Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 6

Est completion date: Feb. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth/Palmer/Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start date: Feb. 3

Est completion date: Feb. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Belvidere Road

Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 6

Est completion date: Feb. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Frutchey Hill Road and Frost Hollow Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 3

Est completion date: Feb. 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel/Washington townships

Road name: South Main Street

Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 3

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Northampton Borough

Road name: PA 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard

Between: Howertown Road and Main Street

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 5

Est completion date: Feb. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 33 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: Feb. 6

Est completion date: Feb. 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145/Riverview Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive and Blue Mountain Drive

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive

Between: PA 873 and Carbon County line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 3

Est completion date: Feb. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Penn Allen

Between: Main Street and Daniels Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 4

Est completion date: Feb. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Nor-Bath Boulevard and Orchard Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 6

Est completion date: Feb. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.