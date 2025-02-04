Last Tuesday, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure unexpectedly announced he would not seek reelection for a third term this year.

McClure, a Democrat, has held the seat of county executive since 2017.

Since McClure’s announcement, Amy Cozze and Tara Zrinski, both Democrats, have announced their plans to run for Northampton County Executive in 2025.

Cozze is a lifelong resident of the Lehigh Valley, as well as a former Northampton County small business owner, career service employee for Northampton County and senior staff member for Senator Bob Casey.

“I believe in Northampton County, from the hardworking residents of the slate belt to the vibrant downtowns of Easton and Bethlehem,” said Cozze. “We can build a future where all Northampton residents can not just survive, but thrive. That’s why I’m running for Northampton County Executive.”

Cozze continued: “Northampton County government should work for the people that it serves but for too long our leaders have been focused on infighting and political games, instead of us. I’ll approach my service as county executive like I did my role as election director- with attention to detail, a focus on residents and a dedication to excellence in government- because that’s what the people of Northampton County deserve.”

Zrinski, a Northampton County controller, announced her candidacy at the United Steelworkers Hall in Bethlehem last Thursday evening.

“Serving as Northampton County Controller has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” Zrinski said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the talented and dedicated staff in the Controller’s office. While there is still much to accomplish in this position, I did a lot of soul searching to determine that running for this open seat was right for me. I believe this position aligns with my desire to serve the county and puts me in a position to make a greater impact.”

Zrinski continued: “I want to ensure our county finances are secure while upholding our commitment to making Northampton County green. Continuing the legacy of farmland preservation and land conservation initiated by Executive McClure will remain a priority.”

Additionally, Zrinski outlined a platform focused on coalition building, innovative problem-solving and tackling other issues such as employee retention, cybersecurity and environmental sustainability and strengthening social infrastructure to support the county’s most vulnerable populations.

“I will protect Gracedale [Nursing Home] to ensure it remains county-owned and operated, create opportunities for affordable housing, and work closely with union members and county employees to guarantee fair compensation, affordable healthcare, and safe working conditions,” said Zrinski.

The Northampton County Executive primary race will take place on Tuesday, May 13.