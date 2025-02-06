The Nazareth Borough Council met on Monday, Feb. 3 to discuss the 2025 pool party rates and opening date, purchase of Black Rock Woods, various borough events, Council Chambers roof repairs and the decision to not proceed with the proposed chicken and fowl ordinance.

During discussion of agenda items listed under public property, council unanimously approved the request of the Nazareth Junior Blue Eagles to use the softball field in the park from March through November, the request of Nazareth Middle School to use the baseball field in the park from March through May and permission for Holy Family School to place signs in the Circle from Feb. 20 through March 23 for their Tricky Tray event.

Council also unanimously approved the 2025 pool party rates, which will be $265 for 25 swimmers from 1-3:30 p.m., $315 for 25 swimmers from 5:30-8 p.m. and additional swimmers costing $3 per person, not to exceed 50 swimmers, as well as the official opening of the pool on Saturday, May 24. The pool will remain open for Memorial Day weekend through May 26, and will reopen the following weekend for daily use from 12-7 p.m., with the pool closing for the season on Labor Day.

Although Councilman Carl A. Fischl and Councilman Michael J. Kopach voted against the motions regarding the borough’s purchase of Black Rock Woods, the following motions passed: the proposed letter of intent with the Nazareth Moravian Church for the purchase of 41 acres, which comprise the Black Rock Woods, costing $700,000, with the purchase subsidized by a $350,000 statewide LSA grant; to do a title search on the property comprising the proposed purchase of Black Rock Woods; purchase of title insurance for the 41 acres; and to establish a settlement date for the purchase in the beginning of April.

Council then unanimously approved all other items listed under public property, which included the request of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce to stage their annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 14 from 2-6 p.m. with the closure of Belvidere Street from Main Street to Broad Street; the request of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce to stage the Martin on Main event on Saturday, July 26 from 12-7 p.m. with closure of the Circle and South Main Street to Belvidere Street; the request of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce for the closure of South Main Street from Belvidere to Walnut Street and the use of the borough parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 18 for the Fall Festival from 2-5 p.m. following the annual Halloween Parade; the request of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce to stage “Claus Comes to the Circle” on Friday, Dec. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and the request of the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce to hold the Christmas in Nazareth event on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Following, a motion to approve a contract with GSM Roofing for total replacement of the Council Chambers’ roof with 12-inch Ecostar Majestic Slate roofing, copper steps flashings, aluminum gutters/downspouts and cleanup at a cost of $92,682 was passed, although Fischl and Councilman Carl R. Strye opposed the motion.

Under finance and economic development, council unanimously approved the acknowledgment of filing required state reports such as the 2025 Survey of Financial Condition, the 2025 Tax Information form, the 2025 Report of Elected and Appointed Borough Officials, the Liquid Fuels MS-95 Annual Report and the 2025 AG385 Pension Reporting form.

Under police, council unanimously approved the following motions: the hiring of David Lothian for the position of a regularly scheduled part-time parking enforcement officer; a handicapped parking space on Victory Lane; authorization for Chief Miller to establish no parking zones, direct the covering of parking meters on public streets or in the borough Main Street lot as discussed with UGI and to temporarily limit traffic to one direction and one lane or to close streets as necessary to facilitate the flow of traffic and to lessen inconvenience to residents and local businesses during the 2025 UGI construction in the downtown area; and to approve the National Nite Out in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 5-8 p.m.

Mayor Lance E. Colondo then provided the monthly police report for January, which included 195 total police activity/calls for service, six crimes reported and investigated, five criminal arrests, one Part 1 offense, 37 traffic citations issues, 29 warnings issued, four reportable traffic accidents and 11 non-reportable traffic accidents. Additionally, there were 56 parking enforcement officer violations issued and 98 officer issued violations, which accounts for 154 total parking tickets issued for the month of January.

Next, under agenda items listed under law, council unanimously approved the following motions: the new 2025 fees, fines and licenses price schedule, which updates all pricing for permits, rentals, pool rates, licenses, fees and all zoning and code charges; authorization for the solicitor to send a draft of the amendment of the zoning ordinance requiring two parking spaces per classroom for the new parking lot at the Shafer School to the Planning Commission for comment; the appointment of Dave Steckel as the borough’s attorney for specific labor and employment issues at $295 per hour; and a resolution appointing members of the various boards and commissions for 2025 that lists all board and commission members and their terms.

Last, under environmental steering, council reappointed Becky Bartlett to a five-year term on the Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority as the Upper Nazareth Township representative, the reappointment of Werner Fornos to a five-year term on the Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority and a resolution amending the articles of the Municipal Authority to include stormwater.

Following the workshop meeting on Jan. 30, the borough released a statement on their website stating that the Law Committee has decided not to proceed with an ordinance that would regulate the ownership of chickens and fowl in the borough, for now. However, President Daniel R. Chiavaroli stated that this decision could change if people who keep chickens and ducks do not tend to them properly.

The next Nazareth Borough Council workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27 and the next regular monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 3. Both will begin at 6 p.m. in the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps training room, which is located in the back of 519 Seip Ave.