James Scheffler

James Scheffler, 85, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Born Nov. 11, 1939, in Northampton, he was a son of the late Arthur B. and Mary (Reinisch) Scheffler. James is survived by his sister, Ann Sinkovits and her husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Carol Scheffler; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, George, and sister, Lillian. Through life’s many challenges, James persevered with quiet strength.

“Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28.

May he now find peace and rest in the arms of the Lord. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Harold A. Silfies

Harold A. Silfies, 94, of Lehigh Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 at St. Luke’s Hospice House – Lower Saucon Township. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Silfies (Heckman), to whom he was married for 56 years before her passing in 2008. Born in Walnutport, Harold was a son of the late Francis Sr. and Helen Silfies (Marsh).

Harold was a lifelong farmer, proudly operating “Silfies Farm” well into his 90s, earning him recognition as one of the oldest active farmers in Northampton County. His commitment to agriculture was matched only by his passion for gardening, where he nurtured plants and flowers with the same care he devoted to his family.

Harold’s vibrant spirit also shone through in his love for the outdoors-he was an avid hunter who cherished the tranquility of nature. His fondness for gatherings made family picnics a cherished tradition, where laughter and shared stories echoed around the table. In his earlier years, Harold enjoyed square dancing with his beloved wife, creating joyful memories that will forever resonate within the hearts of those who knew him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Dennis Silfies (Darlene), of Walnutport, Janice Hamm, of New Tripoli, Richard Silfies (Sheila), of Danielsville, Leonard Silfies (Debbie), of Walnutport, Terry Silfies (Kathy), of Northampton, Elaine Karrick, of Seligman, Mo., Lisa McDonald (Patrick), of Nazareth; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ida Silfies, of Northampton; and many nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by a great-grandson, Tucker Wessner; siblings, Francis Silfies Jr., Mae Meixsell and Blanche Fisher; and sons-in-law, Marlin Hamm and Wayne Karrick.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.- 2165 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday, from 9:30 until the time of the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Little Moore. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Robin A. Wolfe

Robin A. Wolfe, 66, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Upper Nazareth Township. She was the beloved wife of James Wolfe Sr., to whom she was married for 49 years. Born in Fountain Hill, Robin was a daughter of the late Llewellyn and Gloria Cope (Schoch).

She worked as a waitress at local diners, including the Town & Country in Bath, Nazareth Diner and the former Golden Triangle in Hanover Township. Earlier in her life, she was a jack of all trades at the former Amore Farms Nursery in Bath.

She was a devoted motorcycle enthusiast, sharing countless joyful rides with her husband. Together, they embraced adventure and created lasting memories. Robin was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles; she was often found yelling at the television, fully immersing herself in the game. She cherished fun-filled evenings at local bingo halls, often playing up to three nights a week, including at Klecknersville Rangers.

In addition to her spouse, Robin will be missed by her children: Jeff Wolfe (Charissa Bruch), of Moore Township, James Wolfe Jr. (Jessica), of Northampton; grandchildren: Sage and Kirsten; brother: Thomas Cope, of San Diego, Calif.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately by invitation. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.- Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. (https://www.theaftd.org/)