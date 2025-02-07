Municipality: City of Bethlehem/ Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Shimersville Road/Readington/ Riverside Drive
Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 10
Est completion date: Feb. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township
Road name: Pembroke Road and Willow Park Road
Between: Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 13
Est completion date: Feb. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth/Palmer/Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction in the median area.
Start date: Feb. 10
Est completion date: Feb. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Belvidere Road
Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 13
Est completion date: Feb. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Frutchey Hill Road and Frost Hollow Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 10
Est completion date: Feb. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel/Washington townships
Road name: South Main Street
Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 14
Est completion date: Feb. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 10
Est completion date: Feb. 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Northampton Borough
Road name: PA 329
Between: Howertown Road and Main Street
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 12
Est completion date: Feb. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 33 and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Work.
Start date: Feb. 13
Est completion date: Feb. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145
Between: Lehigh Drive and Blue Mountain Drive
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 14
Est completion date: Feb. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 248
Between: PA 873 and Carbon County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: Feb. 10
Est completion date: Feb. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Penn Allen
Between: Main Street and Daniels Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 11
Est completion date: Feb. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Nor Bath Boulevard and Orchard Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 13
Est completion date: Feb. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: Feb. 10
Est completion date: April 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for the setting of the barrier on the shoulder.
Start date: Feb. 17
Est completion date: Feb. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
