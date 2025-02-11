Residents of one Northampton Borough neighborhood filled council chambers on Feb. 6 after stray bullets from a nearby gun range hit their homes and cars. They’re asking the borough, police and Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club to do something before someone gets hurt.

While there have been reports of stray bullets hitting properties along Jeffrey Lane for several years, the latest incident was reported in early February after a bullet from the nearby Tri-Boro gun range hit a car.

Youseff Ibrahim reported the incident and appeared before borough council during their meeting. He worries for the safety of his children, who play near where the bullet struck. Ibrahim was one of many residents who expressed their concerns to council.

Kyle Walbert, of Jeffrey Lane, said that while he has never had an incident with a rogue bullet, his neighbors have for years. He said neighbors have had bullets “fly over their heads” while doing yard work. Another neighbor had a bullet strike their window. And in October 2024, he said his family heard automatic weapons fired. He called Tri-Boro to report this incident.

He said he worries that “Tri-Boro has very little oversight or control on what is going on on the range.”

He said he is not anti-gun, but worries for the safety of his family and neighbors.

“Council should do something before someone gets hurt or, worse, killed.”

Adam Glose is a father of three and a member of the club.

“I love it there,” he said. He has also found stray bullets on his property, which is “a dozen” houses away from the range. He said he has a hole in the side of his home from another stray bullet. The bullet was given to the police, he reported, but never ran through a system to identify the gun.

He warned the borough that a “major lawsuit” will happen if a child gets hurt.

Christopher Bodnar, vice president of Tri-Boro, addressed residents’ concerns and said the range has been and will continue to be open to making changes that improve safety for residents.

Having worked with borough and county police in the past, the club has already added 10,000 tons of dirt to a bern behind the range. Cameras have been added to the parking lot so the club can identify license plates. A sign-in sheet has also been implemented. The latest improvement is a “See Something, Say Something” QR code that allows members to report safety violations.

In an email to members sent after the latest incident, the club warned that anyone violating safety rules would be barred from the club for life and referred to the police for possible prosecution.

Safety is at the forefront of the club, said Bodnar.

“The last thing that I want…is to have anyone hurt.”

Mayor Anthony Pristash said borough police and a detective are working with the club. The club has been “very responsive” to suggestions, but the work continues to ensure safety.

“Everyone here is concerned…we will continue to investigate this. And our police department will be on top of this to the best of their abilities,” he said, adding that the borough is willing to bring in the state if needed. Bodnar also said the club is willing to have outside agencies involved.

Several members of council suggested further safety measures. Councilwoman Bonnie Almond asked whether gun make and model can be added to the sign-in sheet for easier identification. Meanwhile, Councilman Ronald Glassic asked Tri-Boro to regularly update the borough on safety modifications.

Glassic thanked residents and Bodnar for coming together to speak.

“We can all work together to make our community better.”

Residents will be informed of further action by the borough and the club.

“Tri-Boro has been very open in participating and making this work,” continued Mayor Pristash. “They are open to making sure this gets taken care of yesterday.”