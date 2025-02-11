Martin P. Fella

Martin P. Fella Jr., 74, of Northampton, Pa., passed away unexpectedly in Lowville, N.Y. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. He was the owner of Fella Studios, Inc. Born Oct. 27, 1950, in Northampton, Pa., he was the son of the late Martin P. Fella, Sr. and Caroline V. (Kovalcik) Fella. He was the husband of Andrea (Mininger) Fella, with whom he would have shared 39 years of marriage this July 12, 2025.

Marty was a 1968 graduate of Northampton Area High School and entered the family business after graduation as photographer and lab technician. He furthered his education attending Lehigh Community College, completed photography courses in 1974, and attended the Kodak Marketing & Education Center, Rochester, N.Y. in 1975. Marty has served businesses and thousands of families throughout the greater Lehigh Valley for generations, capturing special and memorable events, and donated time as a photographer for many local activities. Marty was the Northampton Area High School yearbook photographer and consultant/instructor from 1977 to 2018. He had been a longtime member of the Northampton Exchange Club, presently serving on the Board of Directors. He has served as Grand Marshall and committee member for the Jack Frost Parade. He was a member of the Greater Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of Directors. Marty was also active with Boy Scouts of America, having earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1968 and continued to assist the Scouts as Committee member, chairman and treasurer for Troop No. 54 from 1992 to 2015 and as Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop No. 40, from 2000-2003. He was also a Minsi Trail Council career speaker for Northampton Area Middle School from 1990 to 2005. He received the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Award for collegial selfless behavior in 1989. An award winning photographer, he was accepted into the Professional Photographers of America, as a Certified Professional Photographer in 1995. He was selected and honored in 2023 as a Northampton Area High School Distinguished Graduate. Marty had a great love for his longhaired dachshunds through the years and his recently rescued terrier.

Surviving along with his wife Andrea are son Brent M. Fella and wife Eun Hye, grandson Max O. Fella, brothers James P. and wife Edie and George O. Fella and wife Janet, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Geraldine C. Stracqualursi.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at St. Peter’s U.C.C. Church, 8142 Valley View Road, Northampton, PA 18067. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with his care and services.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association and the Sanctuary at Haafsville, both c/o the funeral home.

Paula J. Frederick

Paula J. Frederick

Paula J. Frederick, 81, of Northampton, Pa., passed away peacefully at home with her family and beloved Siamese cat, Chloe, by her side on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, after an eight-year courageous battle with cancer. Born Dec. 25, 1943, in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Flora (Beck) Nyce and the devoted wife of the late Richard R. Frederick, who preceded her in death on July 22, 2017.

A graduate of Northampton High School, Paula embodied resilience and compassion throughout her life. Together with Richard, she owned and operated Hillside Drive-In & Mini Golf (1975-1985) and later Main Street Restaurant (1989–2017), where she cherished her role as both cook and mentor to her employees, whom she considered family. At age 61, she earned her nursing license from Northampton Community College, though her innate gift for caregiving extended far beyond her profession. Paula dedicated herself to healing others physically, emotionally and spiritually, whether through her work with Seniors Helping Seniors of Easton or her unwavering support for loved ones. The impact Paula has left on the nursing community lives on with her daughter Susan, who continues to listen and advocate for patients.

A woman of deep faith, Paula was a member of Zion Stone U.C.C. in Kreidersville. She found joy in music, especially the songs of Elvis, and shared her passion for life through gatherings at Creekside Condominiums. Her kindness, love for animals and ability to nurture connections left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Paula is survived by her daughters, Donna L. Zangari (Salvatore), of Northampton, and Susan R. Adams (John), of Gold Beach, Ore.; brother, Hon. Robert E. Nyce (Maria), of The Villages, Fla.; grandson, John Zangari (Vivian), of State College, Pa.; niece, Jennifer Domchek (David), of Northampton; two great-nephews, a great-niece and her cherished feline companion, Chloe.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paula’s memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice in care of the funeral home.

"It's not the material things you collect in this life, but the kindness, compassion and love you give freely." Paula's torch of selflessness burns on in those she inspired.

Rest in eternal peace, dear mother. You did it your way.