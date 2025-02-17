During the Feb. 11 Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Kreidersville Road resident Larry Hiestand asked supervisors what steps could be taken to alleviate increased truck traffic on the residential road.

Hiestand has counted as many as 400 tractor-trailer trips per day passing his house, from as early as 5 a.m. until the late evening hours. He said the heavy traffic rattles windows, shakes houses and poses safety risks for him and his neighbors.

“It is really difficult to get out in the street and cross the street to the mailboxes,” he told supervisors. “Just being out front is a little scary sometimes.”

Kreidersville Road is a state road, which means it falls under PennDOT’s supervision. However, Hiestand says he has contacted the state agency several times over the last year. Those calls have gone unanswered.

“They’re not here, so they don’t care,” he said.

“I think the township officials need to get together with the generating companies and put together a plan,” he continued.

Supervisors have also noticed increased truck traffic in the area, with Supervisor Dale Hassler suggesting that the reopening of the Howertown Road bridge is the main driver. Kreidersville Road offers drivers a shorter route than Seemsville Road, saving them time and gas.

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart said the township will contact the companies in the area.

Other township safety concerns discussed during the meeting include the replacement of an old guardrail on the Snow Hill Road bridge. Engineer Michael Schwartz said the existing guardrail is “pretty deficient” compared to current standards. The rail must be at least 87.5 feet long, with posts every 3.5 feet. The current rail has posts every 12 feet and is “significantly shorter” than the minimum requirement.

Schwartz estimated that updating the guardrail would cost around $150,000.

“I don’t think anyone is going to force your hand to [update] it,” he told supervisors, “but it seems pretty deficient by today’s standards.”

Supervisors approved a design quote for the project.

Supervisors also discussed safety improvements to East Bullshead Road. The township and its engineers have explored adding a median to the road to prevent truck traffic. Plans were sent to Northampton County for feedback.

Finally, supervisors discussed upcoming municipal building renovations. The township has a $53,700 credit it wishes to use toward a free-standing garage. Eckhart presented two possible plans, including one for a 30-foot-by-60-foot pole barn with four bays and three overhead garage doors.

This garage will hold administrative vehicles, equipment like snow blowers, tools needed for the municipal building and extra recycling containers for residents.

Supervisors liked the suggestion, opting for the larger-sized plan to prevent any future renovations or additions.

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 4714 Indian Trail Road, Northampton.