Following an altercation between a township resident and a tractor-trailer driver that turned physical, East Allen Township supervisors are asking their experts to prepare an updated ordinance to ban tractor-trailer parking on residential roads.

An ordinance from 1974 already bans commercial vehicles from parking on township streets; however, Township Manager Brent Green said during the Feb. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting that he wants more modern language that will hold commercial businesses responsible for an increasing number of violations.

Recently, tractor-trailers have been queuing in front of neighborhood homes instead of inside their warehouse developments. In some cases, residents have been blocked from leaving their driveways. Green reported that one resident was struck in a recent altercation with a truck driver parked outside their property.

Numerous violations have been reported on Silver Crest Road and Chrisphalt Drive; however, the issue of tractor-trailer standing is township-wide. A parking study needs to be conducted before the ordinance can be updated.

Supervisors hope the parking study and updated language will be ready for a March vote. With these updates, Green hopes the township can issue violations directly to the companies generating the traffic and not just the drivers themselves.

Tractor-trailer parking is also causing headaches for residents of Regency at Creekside Meadows. President of Regency at Creekside Meadows, David Forti, said tractor-trailers are parking along the development’s Route 512 frontage, ruining the grass and causing safety concerns for residents.

He said the HOA would pay for No Parking signs if the township would install them.

Because Route 512 is a state road, a traffic study is required. The township could conduct the traffic study for roughly $1,500 and submit it to PennDOT, or PennDOT can conduct the study itself. The latter option, warned Engineer James Milot, could take some time.

Supervisor Mark Schwartz motioned that PennDOT conduct the study. The motion failed 3-1. Supervisor Christopher Cruz then motioned that the township conduct the study at a cost of no more than $2,000. This motion passed 3-1.

Schwartz, while in favor of the idea of the study, said he does not think it is fair that the entire township pay the cost of the study intended for only one community.

If PennDOT approves the study, the state agency will decide where to install the No Parking signs.

Also during the Feb. 13 meeting, supervisors approved a new volunteer tax credit program for the East Allen Township Volunteer Fire Department. Eligible volunteers who reside within the township may receive a full rebate of their township tax bill. However, they must meet the following criteria: Volunteers must volunteer for 10% of annual calls, participate in 10% of training and drills, and perform administrative duties like fundraising. They must also have resided in the township for at least six months.

Previously, volunteers only received a 20% rebate; however, the State of Pennsylvania has ruled that 100% is allowable to incentivize more volunteers.

Finally, supervisors agreed to increase the township tax collector’s base salary from $10,000 to $15,000. This is the position’s first salary increase in over a decade.

The next East Allen Township Board of Supervisors workshop meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The township and the volunteer fire department will also hold a joint town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd., Northampton.