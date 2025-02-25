During their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, Northampton Borough Manager Brian Welsko, Mayor Tony Pristash and members of council gave residents the latest update on a safety investigation into Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club after residents reported stray bullets on their properties.

Tri-Boro has been cooperative in its work with the borough, providing a weekly update to Welsko that outlines safety enhancements and other ongoing efforts.

The latest update, covering Feb. 6 to Feb. 16, reported the number of people using the range, random range checks, security system updates and any incidents. The club has added two QR codes that members can use to report incidents. One has been placed at the main gate and the other in the parking area. During this period, the club also purchased three additional security cameras.

To maintain transparency and address concerns, the club is hosting a public meeting on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Mayor Pristash added that the borough police department is continuing to do its part in investigating the incidents.

Resident Barry Frantz told council during the meeting that another resident living near the range found a stray bullet on their property. This was posted to the neighborhood Facebook page on Feb. 20 and reported to police.

However, Frantz added there has been a “very noticeable” decrease in noise from the shooting range.

“They [Tri-Boro] are obviously reacting to our concerns,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we can make our neighborhood safe.”

Council told residents that, in addition to reporting incidents to borough police, they should also report incidents to the state’s Game Commission.

In other news, the Northampton Borough Fire Department will once again host its popular junior cadet summer program for borough youth. The program is in its planning stage, but Frantz, organizer of the program, said there has been so much support from local businesses and other sponsors that fees will likely be waived for borough residents this year.

The program will accept up to 25 borough residents ages 9 to 17. If the spots are not filled by residents, the fire department will open up registration to children outside the borough.

“We are so happy that you do this,” Kutzler said, thanking Frantz and the fire department for the annual event.

“It is something that this town looks forward to every year,” added Welsko.

During the meeting, Mayor Pristash also reported on a recent Eagle Scout Court of Honor he attended for Coltyn Padgett of Troop 93. As a former Scout himself, Mayor Pristash said he was “impressed” by Padgett’s dedication and the leadership of the other Scouts around him. Padgett received his Eagle rank with an impressive 43 merit badges.

“These are the future leaders we have,” Mayor Pristash said of the local Scout troops and their members. “And they are learning well how to work together and how to build their own character.”

He asked residents to support the Scouts if they see cookie sales, fundraisers or other projects in the area.

“These folks are shining stars in this town,” he added.

Finally, council approved the addition of five handicapped parking spots along 22nd Street between Washington Avenue and Ridge Alley. These five spots will help accommodate the needs of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church congregation and will place members closer to the handicapped entrance. This is one less spot than was requested, but zoning requires spots to be at least 22 feet long. A new sign will be added to designate these spots.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m.