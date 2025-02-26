Shaylyn D. Hock

Shaylyn D. Hock, 36, of Northampton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at her residence. Born on Oct. 16, 1988, in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of Carole L. (Gutekunst) Lenzi, of Northampton, and Anthony J. Hock, Sr., of Allentown. Shaylyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her beloved daughter, Olivia. Together they enjoyed coloring and playing games. Shaylyn also enjoyed music, reading and baking for her family.

Survivors: In addition to her mother, Carole L. and her husband, Joseph Lenzi, and her father, Anthony J. Hock, Sr., she will be missed by her loving daughter, Olivia J. Pasko, at home; sister, Shannon Scarlett and her husband, Kenneth; brother, Anthony J. Hock, Jr. and his wife, Katie; maternal grandmother, Margaret Gutekunst; uncles, Mark Gutekunst and his wife, Marie Claude, Jack Gutekunst, James Lenzi and Steve Lenzi; aunts, Mary Lenzi, Margaret Lenzi and her husband, Stan Shapiro; niece, Alexia Koster and her husband, Ethan, along with their son, CJ, and nieces, Hailey, Natalie and Isla; cousins, Gabrielle, Nicholas and Stefan Gutekunst, Haakon Lenzi and his wife, Sophie, along with their son, Bela, John Thompson and Armand Thompson. She was preceded in death by her brother, David A. Werner, Jr., her paternal grandparents, and her maternal grandfather, Jack Gutekunst.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held privately with family and friends. Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: Shaylyn had a love for animals. Any memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, P.O. Box 921, Fogelsville, PA 18051.