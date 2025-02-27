1 of 2

In today’s column, the third installment of the series, the Bath Portland Cement Company will pass into history. The property will become home to a new cement company. Mrs. Barbara Wiemann, former librarian at the Easton Area Public Library and historian for the Governor Wolf Historical Society, has researched the history of the Bath Portland Cement Company and has allowed us to print her scholarly writing for our loyal readers.

Professional Recognition

BPCC continued to make improvements to the plant, attracting attention from professional groups. Since BPCC was considered one of the finest units ever built, a large contingent of engineers, architects, contractors and members of the Portland Cement Association came to East Allen in 1919 to tour the plant. The group followed the complete operation from transport of the raw rock from the quarry to packing the finished product; during their tour, the plant manufactured 3000 barrels of cement. After the tour, the visitors journeyed to Allentown to ride the famous concrete William Penn Highway to Easton.

In 1922, the Engineers Club of the Lehigh Valley visited BPCC to study the company’s waste heat recovery plant.

Sale and Plant Closing

As a small but modern plant, BPCC was an attractive takeover target by the largest Lehigh Valley cement company, Gen. Harry Trexler’s Lehigh Portland Cement Company. In March 1925, LPCC leased the BPCC plant and assumed operational control. In November, BPCC shareholders voted to dissolve their company. With reduced demand for cement during the Depression, LPCC closed the plant in 1930.

The Rest of the Story

In what seemed like a very unusual move, almost immediately after disbanding BPCC, Frederick Franks formed a new cement company in 1926 in East Allen. The Keystone Portland Cement Company was located immediately to the east of his previous plant. Why did Franks sell one plant and quickly build another next door? According to industry speculation, Franks realized that he had misjudged the cement rock. The BPCC land contained an inferior cement rock and the best quality rock was just to the east, where Franks sited his new plant.

Ed Pany recalls visiting the Bath Portland site on several occasions. Do our readers recall when Sunny Slope Farms operated an alfa drying plant on the Bath Portland site? The old quarry office is still used by the Keystone Cement Company today.

Years ago, Ed had the privilege of interviewing a number of residents in Jacksonville. Many of the sturdy homes were constructed by Bath Portland for their employees. Miss Anna Kish was a longtime resident and secretary for the Keystone Cement Company. Her father worked at the Bath Portland; Anna and her neighbors all resided in company homes. They were able to purchase the homes when Bath Portland closed. Miss Kish shared many vivid memories of living in the cozy village, the village store and her many friendly neighbors in a community built by cement!

In two weeks, we will be at Franks Corner. Where is Franks Corner??