Roughly 50 individuals braved the cold for a good cause during the Lappawinzo Fish & Game Club’s second annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 1. Men, women and children took the plunge into the frigid Hokendauqua Creek to raise funds for the Northampton Regional EMS.

It was a sunny, yet breezy, day, with the wind chills bringing temperatures into the ’30s. Several mounds of ice remained frozen along the creek banks as the day’s “plungers” huddled in their towels, waiting to run, jump or even cannonball into the water.

Smiles and cheers were abound as several brave plungers submerged themselves beneath the surface. Plungers included members of the Lappawinzo Fish & Game Club, Northampton Regional EMS and many locals marking their first official plunge.

Over $1,200 was raised for Northampton Regional EMS. This year’s total more than doubled last year’s.

Participants were welcomed back inside with a warm toddy, hot chocolate, tea or coffee. The club also served food for the plungers and spectators. The day’s youngest plungers kept the fun going with a series of games like cornhole in the warm indoors.

Other upcoming events at the club include a children’s Easter egg hunt in April and the popular Wine Under the Willows event in May. More information can be found on the Lappawinzo Fish & Game Facebook page.