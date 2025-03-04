Chef Paolo Nota has spent over 40 years sharing the tastes of Italy with the Lehigh Valley, previously serving as head chef at local staples such as Paolo’s Italian Restaurant, A Ca Mia, and, most recently, Aromi at Woodstone Country Club. Now, he is offering an international culinary tour to aspiring chefs and foodies alike.

Northampton Community College and Chef Nota have teamed up to offer an exclusive, non-credit course this summer, as well as an exclusive private dining experience.

“Explore the Culinary World with Chef Paolo” will feature four lessons, focusing on fresh pasta (June 19), fish (July 10), meat (Aug. 14) and soups (Sept. 11). These hands-on, interactive lessons are open to all skill levels, from beginners and home cooks to aspiring chefs looking to refine their skills.

“By focusing on both technique and flavor, Chef Nota’s course fosters a sense of community, collaboration and lifelong learning, all of which resonate with NCC’s commitment to offering diverse and meaningful educational opportunities that inspire and empower students,” says Program Manager Janet Eaton.

These lessons will focus on techniques like rolling and shaping pasta, crafting homemade sauces and filleting and portioning seasonal fish, as well as selecting the freshest ingredients, balancing flavors and using diverse cooking methods to recreate restaurant-ready dishes at home. Eaton says students can expect creativity, skill-building and personal growth.

For those who want an even more up-close-and-personal lesson from Chef Nota, NCC will also host a private dining experience for up to four couples. Chef Nota will craft a custom menu for the dining party, preparing it in front of the guests in an intimate, chef-to-table experience. This two-hour experience also includes an optional sommelier accompaniment to complement the custom meals.

Both the non-credit cooking classes and private dining experience will be offered at the Fowler Center, located at 511 E. Third St., Bethlehem.

“The concept for our private dining experiences stemmed from personal experiences my wife and I shared,” says Eaton. “As passionate food lovers, we noticed a decline in food quality coupled with skyrocketing prices in the restaurant industry. After many disappointing dining experiences, I began to wonder: how could NCC create a fun and engaging experience for couples while keeping the costs reasonable?”

“Our private dining experiences offer a unique opportunity to see how food is prepared, interact with the chef, and enjoy the artistry of cooking, all in a relaxed atmosphere with family and friends,” adds Eaton.

Chef Nota has offered non-credit courses with NCC since 1999. He has also frequently hosted lectures on the “Italian way” of cooking. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of Torino in Italy, he has spent over four decades in the industry. These latest offerings from Chef Nota and NCC are another opportunity for Lehigh Valley residents to immerse themselves in authentic Italian cuisine.

Those interested in the course or the private dining experience should call Program Manager Janet Eaton, at 610-861-4172 or email jeaton@northampton.edu. A minimum of two weeks’ notice is needed for the private dining experience.