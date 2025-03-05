Duane E. Mosher

Duane E. Mosher, 85, of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at Parkland Manor, Allentown. He was the husband of Marianne E. (Rosenberger) Mosher for the last 61 years. Born in Carbondale, Pa. on July 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Howard E. and Lillian E. (Cole) Mosher.

Duane was a 1959 graduate of Bethlehem Vocational High School. He retired from Ingersoll-Rand/Ingersoll-Dresser Pumps, Phillipsburg, N.J. with 36 years of service. Duane served 20 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves. While on active duty, he was stationed at Johnsville Naval Air Research and Development Activities Center, Warminster, Pa., where he met the Project Mercury astronauts during their training in the largest human centrifuge in the U.S. at that time. He was very proud of and felt very lucky to be part of the development of the early space program. He was a member of the Porter Masonic Lodge in Catasauqua, Scottish Rite Consistory in Allentown, Irem Shrine in Dallas, Pa., a life member of the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association (NERA), life member of the Allentown Area Corvette Club, life member of Keystone Rod and Gun Club, in Bath, and was a longtime member of St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church, Bath. He spent many hours post-retirement working on his model railroad layout.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Marianne, he will be missed by his son, Christopher Mosher and his wife, Lisa; and two grandchildren, Holly and Benjamin.

Services: were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014. Relatives and friends could call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment followed at Forks Cemetery, Sullivan Trail, Easton, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: The family suggests memorial donations, in Duane’s memory, to St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church, Bath, PA or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Craig A. Swope

Craig A. Swope, 71, of Bath, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, with his loving family by his side. Born on Dec. 7, 1953, in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late William H. and Helen (Cortez) Swope. Craig was a 1971 graduate of Northampton High School. Throughout his lifetime, he was an avid drummer and car collector. He was a member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C.

Survivors: He will be missed by his sister, Gail A. Czonstka and her husband, Anthony, of Northampton; and two nephews, Brett and Kirk Czonstka.

Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.