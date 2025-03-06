Howertown Road residents appeared before the Allen Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to voice concerns over increased dump truck traffic, with some residents saying the trucks loaded with coal run 24 hours a day in front of their homes.

Resident Rose Correll said she estimates roughly 50 dump trucks pass her house per day. She said they are carrying coal from the north, through the township, to a generating company in Northampton. These trucks then travel back north with the ash from the plant.

The amount of truck traffic has increased significantly since the Howertown Bridge reopened, eliminating fuel, mileage and time for truck drivers using Route 248.

Supervisor Dale Hassler said he has also noticed an increase in truck traffic.

“I think there are 150 [trucks] a day, to be honest with you,” he admitted. Along with tractor-trailers, “I can hear them all night.”

Howertown Road is a state road, which means the township cannot restrict truck traffic.

Correll said she has contacted PennDOT.

“[Trucks] shouldn’t be on that road,” she said. “Not to the extent that they are on it.”

Howertown Road resident Kerri Miklos said the dump trucks start as early as 2:30 a.m. and run as late as 10 p.m.

“All night. All morning. All day,” she said.

“I have lived in my house for 20 years and have never come to a meeting to complain about anything,” she added. “[But] it is constant. Every 30 or 40 minutes.”

The trucks are also damaging the roads, which are experiencing potholes following the winter weather.

Some residents wondered whether the trucks could be controlled via noise ordinance. However, Township Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell said a noise ordinance cannot ban environmental noise.

“Like airplanes, cars or trucks cannot violate a noise ordinance.”

Other residents wondered whether the township could take back the road from PennDOT. In this case, the township would be responsible for Howertown Road’s maintenance and repairs. The township also does not have police to enforce violations on this road.

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart said some companies are trying to rotate the routes they use.

“The best thing we can do is have good relationships or communication with the company [generating traffic] to try to have that compromise,” said Supervisor Gary Behler.

Eckhart added that new funding for coal and energy may also allow the generating company to contract with new vehicles that allow for more load with fewer trips.

Next, supervisors approved the preliminary final land development plan for Dollar General Market, proposed for a neighborhood commercial zone west of Cherryville Road. The developer has worked with township engineers on setbacks and stormwater modifications. The developer also agreed to install sidewalks if the property owner will maintain them.

Supervisors also approved a lot consolidation plan for North Hills. Two vacant lots will be consolidated into a duplex corner lot.

In other news, after serving two terms on the Allen Township Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Dale Hassler announced he will not be seeking reelection for 2026. When his term ends on Jan. 1, 2026, Hassler will have served on the board for 12 years. He served as chairman of the board from 2020 until January 2025.

“I would like to see someone run for my spot,” he told his fellow supervisors and township residents during the Feb. 25 supervisors meeting.

“I feel that serving two full terms of six years each is a fair amount of time to dedicate to the township and that it is time to make room for someone else to run for election.”

In addition to serving his community as a supervisor, Hassler also serves the residents of Allen Township as fire chief.

There are two 6-year positions open for this year’s Board of Supervisors election. Those interested in appearing on the ballot must have the election petition and paperwork filed by Tuesday, March 11.

For more information, please contact Allen Township at 610-262-7012.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the township municipal building, located at 4714 Indian Trail Road, Northampton.