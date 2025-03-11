On Wednesday, March 5, a Zoom meeting was held for Nazareth YMCA members and instructors to voice their concerns about recent changes made by the new leadership team.

In 2011, Zane Moore was hired to succeed the longtime executive director of the Central Bucks YMCA. Then in 2019, he oversaw the unification of the Upper and Central Bucks YMCAs, and in 2022, Hunterdon County became part of the organization, which formed the Bucks/Hunterdon YMCA.

Then, in July 2024, Moore managed the transition of the six-branch Greater Valley Y becoming part of the extended 12-branch regional YMCAs, forming the River Crossing YMCA where Moore currently serves as president and CEO.

However, recent changes to the Nazareth YMCA’s group exercise class schedule including canceling and eliminating many classes left members dissatisfied, frustrated and looking for answers.

Although the meeting was originally going to be held at the YMCA, the meeting was moved to the Zoom platform due to concerns about sufficient parking, where 60 individuals participated in the dialogue.

Moore led the discussion by explaining that the recent changes were made due to concerns about best practices to ensure efficient and sustainable processes, which stemmed from a significantly low attendance rate that averaged 230 people per day.

“I don’t want to see this YMCA surviving, I want to see it thriving, so we do need to make some tough decisions, which might mean some consolidation of classes and realignment of different things,” said Moore.

During the meeting, Chief Operating Officer Trish Feinthel divulged that they are in the process of assembling a focus group that would shed light on what instructors and members want and need to move forward with developing a new group exercise sketch, as well as some other facility changes.

When members were given the opportunity to voice their concerns, Cynthia Bernsdorf, who has been an instructor at the Nazareth YMCA for 25 years, stated, “I think this decision demonstrated a disconnect between the mission and what we’re seeing happening to our Y because when we see 13 classes cut per week, we wonder how is that a service to our community?”

Bernsdorf added that there have been many classes that were either cut or drastically reduced while referring to the number of classes offered at other River Crossing YMCA locations, and implored, “Please don’t decimate our Y!”

Moore responded that it’s tough to compare the Nazareth YMCA with other locations because classes at other locations have higher attendance rates.

“We have to stay financially stable,” said Moore.

Moore explained that group classes with less than 10 participants are not sustainable, especially when they are getting ready to invest millions into the facility’s renovations, as well as investing in new gym equipment, staff promotions, cleaning procedures, parking and changes to the layout.

“We’re committed to rebuilding it,” Moore assuaged.

Treasurer of the Board Stephen Bajan revealed that in 2024, the Nazareth YMCA was not profitable; however, the renovations they are planning will create more space for larger group classes, which will help increase the membership and attendance rates that are needed to bring classes back.

Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Wappes assured everyone that they would also be investing an additional $25,000 in marketing to help increase membership and participation.

Another Nazareth YMCA instructor commented that leadership didn’t attempt to partner with instructors about any of the issues and noted that the way leadership went about not communicating any of the changes was cruel.

In response, Feinthel stated there would be a spring relaunch of classes in April or May, which will rely on the focus group identifying key times that attendance would be best.

“The only way out is through, so we’re going to have to get through some tough decisions,” Moore reiterated.

Other members brought up concerns regarding the poor cleanliness of the facility, broken fitness equipment, mold in the locker rooms and inadequate parking.

“We believe the community needs the Y,” said Moore, which is why they are prioritizing the Nazareth YMCA and looking into expanding the facilities and parking because they believe doing so will bring in more members and attendance.

When members asked when they will see these changes and renovations, Chief Development Officer Debbie Sontupe explained that they are still in the early stages of development and are currently waiting on the final numbers of how much money they raised for the project and how much the final costs will be.

Acknowledging that the merge was not easy, Moore admitted to lapses in communication and insisted they will come up with better communication strategies in the future for both members and instructors.

In closing, Moore said that he loved and appreciated the passion of Nazareth YMCA members, asking for patience through the process as they figure things out because they know that every decision made, in the best interest of the facility and its longevity, won’t always be popular with members and staff.

If Nazareth YMCA members and instructors would like to participate in the upcoming focus group, they should look for more information as it becomes available or contact the River Crossing YMCA leadership team.