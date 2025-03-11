Jason Thomas Beltz

Jason Thomas Beltz, 24, of Moore Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at his residence. Born in Allentown, Jason was a son of Leonard Jr. and Sheila Beltz (Kocher) of Moore Township.

He attended Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown. Jason’s family meant everything to him, and he found immense joy in spending time with them, particularly with his nephew, J.J., whose playful antics always managed to bring a smile to Jason’s face. In addition to his family, Jason had a special bond with his cat Oliver, with whom he loved to cuddle.

Although he faced challenges in life, Jason remained a fan of many things, finding comfort and joy in watching Alabama Crimson Tide football games alongside his caring nurses, indulging in animated movies and cartoons, and listening to music that lifted his spirits. His kindness and resilience were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In addition to his parents, Jason will be lovingly remembered by a brother, Jacob Beltz (Leann) of Nazareth; nephew, J.J. of Nazareth; paternal grandparents, Leonard Sr. and Virginia Beltz of Bath, Pa.; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Gloria Kocher of Danielsville, Pa.; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Moorestown – Bath 18014. Friends and Relatives were invited to call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery – Moorestown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394. https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en.

Diana S. “Susie” Berger

Diana S. “Susie” Berger, 75, of East Allen Township, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 9, 2025. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard R. Berger Sr., to whom she was married 35 years before his passing in 2006.

Born in Fountain Hill, Diana was the daughter of Clara M. (Rodger) Eberts of East Allen Township, and the late Kenneth C. Eberts. She was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1968. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Diana unselfishly dedicated 41 years of her life to serving as the caregiver for her late son, Ricky. Although she enjoyed crocheting and taking trips to Lancaster and Wildwood, Diana cherished spending time with her three grandsons whom she so dearly loved. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hecktown.

Survivors: Diana will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her mother, Clara M. (Rodger) Eberts of East Allen Township; daughter, Tracy L. Berger-Carmen and husband, Larry, of Moore Township; three grandsons, Richard, Donald and David; a brother, Timothy Eberts of Bath; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Richard Sr., she was predeceased by a son, Richard R. “Ricky” Berger Jr., in 2012; and a brother, Ronald L. Eberts, in 2022.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike, (Hecktown) Bethlehem, PA 18020. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery, Hecktown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hecktown.

Eileen A. Miller

Eileen A. Miller, 73, of Bath, Pa. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, Pa. Born on Oct. 4, 1951, in Northampton, Pa., she was the daughter of Marguerite (Heffintrayer) Woodring, of Bath, and the late Walter E. Woodring. Always one who enjoyed taking care of others, Eileen worked as a home health aide for Nepa Support Solutions, until recently retiring. She also enjoyed exploring the outdoors, and had a hobby of collecting fossil rocks.

Survivors: In addition to her mother Marguerite, she will be missed by her son, Jason Miller and his wife Michelle, of Georgia; two sisters, Bonnie Hoffert and Sharon Kohler; two brothers, Donald Woodring and Wayne W. Woodring; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Christopher Miller and her brother, Larry W. Woodring.

Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.