During their meeting on March 6, the Northampton Borough Council received a safety update from Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club Vice President Chris Bodnar. Bodnar outlined several safety enhancements the club is implementing. These include increasing the number of range patrols and requiring range orientation for all new members. Bodnar also said the club plans to purchase excavating equipment to move dirt for safety berms.

Bodnar recently led a public meeting with members and borough residents for feedback and ideas. He said the meeting was “well received,” with several members volunteering to serve as range officers.

These safety efforts come after residents in February voiced concerns over stray bullets hitting homes and cars.

Mayor Tony Pristash attended the meeting with Bodnar and stakeholders.

“Tri-Boro is truly doing everything they can very publicly, with plenty of transparency, and with a good heart to make…everything safe for the community,” he said.

In other news, council approved the 2025 Junior Firefighter Cadet Program for borough youth. The camp will run Monday, July 7 until Friday, July 11. Graduation will be Saturday, July 12. There is no cost for borough residents.

“It is a good camp,” said Councilwoman Julia Kutzler.

Councilman Trevor Stone praised Barry Frantz for leading the program and thanked local businesses for sponsoring this year’s free camp.

Children and teens who enroll will experience hands-on training and teamwork activities, getting a sneak peek into the duties of a volunteer firefighter.

Also during the meeting, resident Jeffrey Kreps asked the borough to investigate a possible sinkhole on Station Alley, between Dewey and Lincoln avenues. Krepps asked the borough to look at the issue before it poses a hazard to residents or drivers.

Finally, with the weather warming, several spring events were announced by council. The annual egg hunt will be Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Municipal Park. The farmer’s market will also return on May 6 from 3 until 6 p.m. Finally, on May 10, the Northampton Regional EMS will hold a community safety day at their station on Canal Street. They’ll offer car seat checks and other safety lessons for seniors and families.

Seasonal employment positions for public works laborers and lifeguards are also available. Interested candidates can apply online or in person at the municipal building, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m.