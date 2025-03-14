Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Oakland Road-Green Pond Road-Hecktown Road-Church Road-Greenwood Road
Between: Linden Street and William Penn Highway
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Belvidere Road
Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 20
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield/Bushkill Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Monroe County Line and Belfast Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: American Bangor Road and Old Pen Argyl Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 19
Est completion date: March 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill/Plainfield townships
Road name: State Park Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 20
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive
Between: PA 873 and Blue Mountain Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.
Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.