Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Oakland Road-Green Pond Road-Hecktown Road-Church Road-Greenwood Road

Between: Linden Street and William Penn Highway

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Belvidere Road

Between: Richmond Road and Riverton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 20

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield/Bushkill Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Monroe County Line and Belfast Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: American Bangor Road and Old Pen Argyl Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 19

Est completion date: March 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill/Plainfield townships

Road name: State Park Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 20

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive

Between: PA 873 and Blue Mountain Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: Newburg Road and Gradwohl Switch

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

