As Allen Township continues to welcome new businesses and residents, some citizens wonder whether it is time for the township to consider a police force.

“The township has grown tremendously,” said resident Craig Poliner during the March 11 Board of Supervisors meeting. He cited future development plans, which include a Wawa, fast food restaurant and Dollar General market.

Allen Township is served by the Pennsylvania State Police instead of a township police force.

“You’re getting a mix of people into the township,” Poliner continued. “It is time now to look at a feasibility study.”

A feasibility study would analyze the practicality and potential costs of a dedicated police force. Poliner said he broached the discussion with the neighboring Northampton Borough Police Department, who could possibly share resources at a cost.

Supervisor Gary Behler said a previous study was conducted about 10 years ago, but acknowledges the township has changed since then.

Supervisor Dale Hassler worried that the potential costs of a police force could increase taxes by two to three mils. Taxes in the township have not increased in nearly 20 years.

Poliner asked whether warehouses and intermodal companies in the township could support the costs, as he has seen in other municipalities. He also asked supervisors to consider adding the question of a police force as a ballot item.

“You have a whole new generation of people here,” he continued. “I think the liability lies in not having [a police force] than having one.”

Supervisors said they will take the suggestion under advisement individually. If a board majority is in favor, they will add further discussion to a future meeting agenda.

In other news, supervisors agreed to install new signs at all township parks. These signs will remind residents to keep pets on a leash. Under township ordinance, all dogs must have a minimum six-foot leash. Another sign will be installed at the township soccer park banning dogs from the field.

Supervisors also approved further construction on the municipal building renovation project. Grace Industries was awarded the project’s Phase 2 contract for $637,928.

Supervisors released further Phase 1 payments to ASL Refrigeration, Albarell Electric and Mohawk Contracting and Development.

However, before future payments are released to Mohawk, supervisors would like the contractor to appear at a future public meeting.

“Mohawk has been falling behind,” said Hassler. “As a supervisor, as a resident, I am not happy with what they are doing.”

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart agreed, citing “substantial delays” in door and window installations holding up further interior work.

“They promised us that this building would be done…and it’s really dragging,” continued Hassler.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m.