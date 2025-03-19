Darryl E. Dech

Rev. Dr. Darryl E. Dech passed away on March 11, 2025, at Laureldale Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife Robin (Fisher) Dech, sister Susan (Dech) Connor, wife of John Connor of Havertown, Pa., and nephews, John Jacob Connor of Newtown Square, Pa. and Jared Connor of Havertown, Pa.

A graduate of Northampton High School Class of 1961, Rev. Dech earned degrees from Moravian College, Lancaster Theological Seminary, Princeton Theological Seminary and Drew University. Rev. Dech was ordained in 1968 by the Pennsylvania Northeast Conference of the United Church of Christ.

Rev. Dech served as Pastor of Salem UCC, Reamstown, St. John’s UCC, Lebanon, First UCC, Royersford, Maidencreek UCC and Blandon, a Shared Ministry congregation. He also served as Director of Ministries at St. John’s Center UCC in East Earl.

He was active as a musician and served as Director of Music at Nativity Lutheran Church, Reading, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Emmaus, Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn, Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, Bethany Lutheran Church, Stony Creek Mills and Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Reading. Rev. Dech was a member of the American Guild of Organists, the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, the Organ Historical Society and the Lancaster Guild of Sixteenth Century Recorders and Renaissance Instruments.

Rev. Dech was an accomplished musician, avid skier, tennis player and gardener. He served as a rehearsal accompanist for several professional Berks County singers, instrumentalists and soloists in local and state competitions.

A private burial will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reading Musical Foundation, P.O. Box 14835, Reading, PA 19612.

William Roth

William (Billy) Roth, 65 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Billy was born Nov. 10, 1959, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Donald Roth and the late Charlotte (Yob) Roth. He is survived by his sister, Donna (Roth), wife of Glen Remaly.

William considered the team of Cedarbrook Nursing Home his second family. He had resided there for over a decade and made many close, loving connections. He will be missed dearly.

A private interment will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at God’s Acre, Schoeneck Moravian Cemetery.

Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home has been entrusted in his care and services.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

James E. Schneider

Following an extended illness, LCDR Jim Schneider, USNR (Ret) of Macclenny, Fla. passed away on March 10, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was 69.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter Schneider Sr. and his wife Dannye, and a son, Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Cherry; his three sons, James of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; Jacob of Merritt Island, Fla.; and Josh and wife, Stephanie of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother Pete Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; sister Cathi Krimmel of Schnecksville, Pa., brother Mike of Northampton, Pa.; and three grandchildren.

Jim was a proud graduate of Northampton Area High School, Class of 1973. He starred in basketball with his brother, Mike, winning a district championship in 1972 and being named first team all state in 1973.

His career included flying as a Navy pilot as well as a captain for FedEx, where he traveled the world. At home, he was an active church member and a longtime supporter of their missions to Haiti, traveling there each year to build schools and support their mission and orphanage.

“If you didn’t know him, words are not enough; if you knew him, words are not necessary.” Services will be held on March 29 in Macclenny, Fla. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Pete Schneider Scholarship fund c/o Northampton Athletic Office, 1619 Laubach Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.