Mattie’s Strudel Haus in Bath recently announced their plan on social media to shift to a more flexible setup.

Although business will continue, the new setup entails closing their brick-and-mortar establishment.

The bakery, which currently resides at 126 W. Main St., Bath, will be open until Wednesday, April 30.

“After [that], we are trying to rent a certified church kitchen to continue making our strudels, langos, Hungarian rolls, etc.,” the business explained in their Facebook post.

On a monthly basis starting in May, Mattie’s Strudel Haus will once again attend the Easton and Nazareth farmers markets and is currently assessing their involvement in other markets as well.

“We will also be participating in Hungarian Fest, Bacon Fest, Garlic Fest and select local events,” the Facebook post continued.

The shop’s signature, authentic thinly-stretched Hungarian strudel, had long been a favorite at local farmers markets and festivals before the storefront opened in Bath on Jan. 23, 2021, after much anticipation.

Since then, the bakery has made their delicious savory and sweet strudels for every meal of the day including breakfast, lunch/dinner and dessert, with popular varieties such as apple crisp, cherry cobbler, cherry cheese, cabbage, cheesesteak and bacon, egg and cheese.

“I was born and raised in Bath where I learned the art of stretching; it takes a day to learn, and a lifetime to perfect,” said Mattie’s Strudel Haus owner and third-generation strudel artist, Kelly Vlasics.

Opening the Bath storefront was a labor of love, and the decision to close it is not an easy one for Vlasics.

“The people here are tremendous. The support I have received here has been amazing, and it is very difficult to leave,” said Vlasics.

Strudel lovers can stay up-to-date on where to find Mattie’s Strudel Haus by signing up for their email blasts at www.mattiesstrudelhaus.com/email-signup.