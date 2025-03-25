Georgie Ann Zeigler

Georgie Ann Zeigler, 77, of Bath, Pa., passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks in Easton, Pa. Born June 15, 1947 in Bethlehem Twp., Pa., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Fisher and the late Blanche (Silfies) Fisher. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Zeigler who passed away on March 1, 2021.

Georgie Ann was a 1965 graduate of Liberty High School who was last employed as a cafeteria worker for the Northampton Area School District for six years until retiring in September 2023. She attended St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, Pa.

In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. She loved spending time in the mountains.

She is survived by her sons, William E. Zeigler (Megan) of Coplay, Pa. and Matthew B. Zeigler of Bath, Pa.; brother, David Fisher (Susan) of Bath, Pa.; sister, Betty Arthofer (Lorin) of Bath, Pa.; five granddaughters, Autumn, Stella, Kendra, Cora and Fiona; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday March 25, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment followed in New Hope Cemetery, Moore Township, Pa.

Contributions may be made in her memory to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.