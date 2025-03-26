Drivers passing through a major Northampton Borough intersection are asked to practice caution over the next several weeks. On March 14, a 30-foot culvert at Route 329 and Main Street collapsed. Now, the borough’s public works team is collaborating with PennDOT to repair the road safely and efficiently.

During the March 20 borough council meeting, Northampton Borough Manager Brian Welsko said that repairs will likely take several weeks. He praised the public works team for starting the process immediately and communicating with the State to get the appropriate permits and materials to complete the job.

“I give them all the kudos and respect for what they do,” he added.

Councilwoman Judy Haldeman asked the public to remain alert as they venture through the busy intersection.

“Let’s keep [Public Works] safe,” she said. “They do such a good job in our town.”

In other news, the Northampton Borough Hometown Heroes program is making a limited return. Requests for light pole banners will be open from March 31 to April 21.

“We have a lot of requests,” said Mayor Anthony Pristash. He added that reopening this program will allow the borough to “continue to honor our fine soldiers who have served this borough and this country so well.”

Those who wish to submit a hometown hero banner request can bring a photo of their hero to the municipal office, where they can fill out an application.

The borough is also in the process of applying for a $100,000 Livable Landscapes grant. If awarded, the grant will help renovate the Fourth Street Playground in collaboration with the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund. The organization plans to add accessible playground equipment to the park to encourage inclusive play for children of all abilities.

Finally, several important dates were announced by council. Park restrooms will reopen for the season on April 1. Street cleaning will also begin on April 1. Residents are encouraged to move their cars to avoid parking tickets. The annual Easter egg hunt will be on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at Municipal Park.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be on Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.