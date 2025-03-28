PennDOT District 5 has announced that work will begin Tuesday, April 1 for a project to repair a retaining wall on Route 611 in Williams Township, Northampton County.

Starting Tuesday, Route 611 will be reduced to a single lane between Browns Drive and Saylors Lane, with alternating traffic controlled with traffic signals. Motorists are advised to expect delays and only proceed through the area on a green signal. The single lane condition is anticipated to remain in place through the fall of 2025.

The project includes the replacement of the retaining wall supporting Route 611 alongside the Delaware Canal, slope restoration and reconstruction of the roadway in the area of the newly constructed wall.

The Route 611 retaining wall was built in 1946. Route 611 in this area has an average daily traffic volume of 3,509 vehicles.

PKF-Mark III, Inc., of Newtown, Pa., is the general contractor on the $4,148,500 project, which is expected to be complete in September 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.