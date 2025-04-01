Shirley Ann (Trobetsky) Smith

Shirley Ann (Trobetsky) Smith, 89, of Nazareth, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at The Birches of Lehigh Valley, in Easton. She was the loving wife of Albert J. Smith for 70 years. Shirley was born on Jan. 4, 1936, in Northampton, Pa., to the late James Trobetsky and Anna (Gontar) Pavlov. She was employed by Lehigh Frocks and C. F. Martin & Co., of Nazareth, the latter from which she retired. Shirley was a loving great/grand/mother and a kind and generous person who had a superb gift and passion for baking. She enjoyed watching Westerns, spending time and fishing with Albert at their cabin in Promised Land and supporting the Phillies. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband, Albert; son, Ronald L. (Susan) Smith of York, their children: Christina Smith and her two children: Tyler and Sara, Emily (Justin) Knabb, and Lindsay (Timothy Murray) Smith; daughter-in-law, Joanne Smith of Nazareth, her son Jordan (Cassie) Smith and their child, Jackson; sister, Jean Kosc, of Northampton; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Dennis G. Smith; sister, Catherine Gava; also, by her stepsister, Rochelle Santiago.

Family and friends of Shirley are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 9-11 a.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064, followed by a Prayer Service presiding Pastor Robert Santucci at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, of Nazareth. The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth is honored to have Shirley and her family in our care. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com directly under her obituary.

Louis J. Wolf

Louis J. Wolf, 94, died on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Brookdale Dublin. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Alois and Mary (Nikischer) Wolf.

Lou will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, friends and career as a teacher, head football coach and athletic director. Lou was a man who unfailingly saw the best in others. Until the end of his life, he showed love and appreciation for others despite his challenges. Lou inspired those whose lives he touched with his optimism, generosity and encouragement. Lou graduated from Northampton High School in 1949 where he lettered in three sports – football, baseball and basketball. Most significant is that this is where he met the love of his life, Elsie, and together they celebrated 51 years of marriage before her death in 2010.

Lou attended East Stroudsburg University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War prior to beginning his career in education and coaching at Parkland High School. He moved to Northampton High School where he taught history and served as an assistant football coach under his idol and mentor, Al Erdosy. Lou became head football coach in 1968 and in his seven years led his beloved “Konkrete Kids” to 49 victories and two Lehigh Valley League Championships. He served as Northampton Director of Athletics from 1979 until his retirement in 1993.

Lou was recognized and awarded membership in the Northampton High School Hall of Fame, the McDonald’s Football Classic Hall of Fame and the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. His crowning achievement and high honor was having the Northampton High School football field dedicated to him. This was organized and made possible by his friends, former players and colleagues who he so dearly loved.

Survivors: Daughters, Kathy Podnieks and spouse Anthony, of Plano, Texas, and Jane Oswald and spouse Ralph, of Perkasie, Pa.; three grandchildren, Emily Madden and spouse Blake, Sam and Sara; one great-grandchild (his birthday buddy) Jack Madden; nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 7 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown, Pa., at 11 a.m. The family invites relatives and friends to gather from 10:30 a.m. up until the time of service at the church, and the evening prior, Sunday, April 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA, 18067.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Lou Wolf Scholarship Fund, care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.