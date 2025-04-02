1 of 7

The Northampton Area High School Theatre Company brought Roald Dahl’s beloved story, “Matilda,” and all its magic to the stage as their Freddy Award-contending spring musical. The production ran from March 28-30.

Audrey Wood starred as the titular Matilda Wormwood, a five-year-old genius with a vivid imagination, a gift for storytelling, and a touch of magic. Despite being overlooked by her family and mistreated by the tyrannical principal Miss Trunchbull, played by Hailey Achey, Matilda’s courage inspires her classmates and compassionate teacher Miss Honey (Ava Billy) to stand up for what’s right. Rounding out the Wormwood family were Hailey Laury as the ballroom-dancing Mrs. Wormwood, and Jeff Bittmann as the television-obsessed Mr. Wormwood.

The production showcased iconic moments from Dahl’s 1988 novel and the popular 1996 film adaptation, from the young Bruce Bogtrotter eating Trunchbull’s giant chocolate cake to Trunchbull’s famous hammer throw of the pigtailed Amanda Thripp. These fun moments on the stage are accompanied by a rousing score and energetic choreography performed by NAHS’s student cast and orchestra.

Ballroom dancing, acrobats and magical chalkboards—the production featured plenty of special effects, something Director Christine Marto said she was excited for audiences to see.

“The magic chalk that moves on its own, the cup that Matilda can tip with her eyes… I just [couldn’t] wait to see that stage magic and hear the oohs and ahhs that it evokes!”

For nearly 40 years, “Matilda” has inspired generations of children to find their voice, escape into the world of books, and stand up for themselves and those around them. Marto expressed how the show’s message resonated with her students.

“The story of ‘Matilda’ has just always spoken to me,” added Marto. “While working with this material, watching the students connect individually with this message and find their voices has been so incredibly rewarding. They are a wonderful and tough bunch of students, and they embody the moral of the story – that it’s never the wrong time to stand up for what is right.”

The spirit of generosity extended beyond the stage. During the performances, the cast and crew collected used books for the Northampton Area Public Library and organized a clothing and hygiene drive for The Kindness Project. Their kindness echoed Matilda’s own message from the show-stopping number “Naughty” — that even if you’re little, you can do a lot. NAHS’s cast and crew proved just how true that is, bringing smiles both onstage and off.