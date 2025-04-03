A remarkable milestone was celebrated on Friday, March 28 as Julie Moralis marked her 102nd birthday surrounded by her beloved daughter Annmarie Werley and friends in Bath, Pa.

A woman of immense strength, creativity and kindness, Julie has lived a life full of passion, hard work and cherished moments.

Born on March 28, 1923 in Northampton, Pa., Julie grew up during the Great Depression as the middle child among one sister and three brothers.

She learned early on the values of perseverance and responsibility, especially after her father, a worker at Atlas Cement Company, passed away from cancer when she was just 15.

Witnessing the struggles of her mother, who worked at a shirt factory and then as a cook for Max Hess to support the family, Julie stepped up to help care for her younger siblings and run errands.

“I was the gopher,” she recalls.

A graduate of Northampton Area High School in 1941, Julie began working as a government secretary for four years during World War II and then became a secretary for Western Electric, where she worked for 13.5 years as the second employee hired at the company.

She fondly remembers a time when neighbors supported one another, a stark contrast to what she sees in today’s world, recalling that back then, life was much different because everyone was nice, helpful and cared about their neighbors.

“I don’t like what I see today,” she says, reminiscing about a time when people were closer, less self-centered and able to rely on their neighbors.

Julie has always been a woman of many talents and passions.

When she was younger, Julie loved sewing, reading and attending dances at the Hungarian Hall. Her sewing skills were exceptional—she crafted her own dresses, including the dresses she wore for the dances she attended in her youth, sewed her daughter’s wedding gown and even made all the decorations for the wedding.

Her life took an exciting turn in 1959 when she married the love of her life, James Moralis, a firefighter, fire inspector and chief of security in Bethlehem who was eight years her junior. Their marriage lasted an impressive 59 years until James passed away on his 87th birthday.

Julie looks back on the days when she saw Broadway shows in New York, including the opening of “Oklahoma!” and a performance by Frank Sinatra. She fondly recalls her travels with her family, including a trip to Acapulco.

When their daughter Annmarie was born in 1960, Julie quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom but later worked some odds and ends jobs such as bookkeeping.

“I was the chief cook and bottle washer,” she says.

After devoting herself to raising their daughter, she later returned to the workforce when she was hired at Lehigh Valley Bank. Her tenure there lasted 7.5 years, during which the bank paid for a family trip to Denmark, which was largely owed to Julie’s strong work ethic and devotion.

Julie then retired in 1989 to help care for her grandchildren, Danielle and Steven.

Despite facing health challenges pertaining to her eyes and minor throat issues, Julie insists: “Health wise, I’m pretty good. I’m still very independent.”

Though legally blind due to macular degeneration and cataracts, Julie now enjoys listening to mystery, romance and autobiographical audiobooks.

Most of all, she treasures her family, enjoys the company of both her family and Annmarie’s friends, and continues to reflect on a life well lived. She is especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she describes as “good kids.”

Today, Julie resides in Bath with her daughter, Annmarie, who turned 64 on Monday, March 31.

Julie maintains that the most important thing in life is family, while offering words of wisdom to work hard, be good and take everything one day at a time.

As she celebrates 102 years of a life well lived, Julie Moralis remains a testament to resilience, kindness and gratitude.

“I’m very blessed,” she says, praying for the continued health and safety of her loved ones.

Out of all her siblings, she has one living brother, aged 88 years young who resides in Maine. Although they don’t get to see each other as often as they’d like, they remain close. Julie and Annmarie look forward to seeing him later this year.

Overall, Julie remains sharp as a tack, precisely recalling every important date and event that occurred throughout her life.

She is immensely thankful to God for her good health, that she still has her wits and for her wonderful family, whom she loves dearly.