Municipality: City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction east and west for paving of highway crossovers at the bridges over Easton Road. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: April 6
Estimated end: April 12
In effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start: April 7
Estimated end: April 7
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.
Start: April 8
Estimated end: April 8
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Morgan Hill Road and Browns Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 9
Estimated end: April 10
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Freemansburg Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Shimersville Road and Pembroke Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: April 11
Estimated end: April 11
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Road and Moorestown Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 7
Estimated end: April 8
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: South Main Street/Main Street
Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 7
Estimated end: April 7
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Franklin Hill Road
Between: Front Street and Bangor Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 8
Estimated end: April 9
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Jacktown Road
Between: South Delaware Drive and Richmond Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 10
Estimated end: April 11
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: State Park Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 7
Estimated end: April 7
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Filetown Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 8
Estimated end: April 9
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Henry Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Belfast Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 10
Estimated end: April 10
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Belfast Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 11
Estimated end: April 11
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 East
Between: 13th Street and Fourth Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound Lane restriction.
Start: April 9
Estimated end: April 9
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street and 13th Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start: April 10
Estimated end: April 10
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Bushkill Center Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Mountain Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: April 11
Estimated end: April 11
In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and Belfast Interchange
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start: April 7
Estimated end: April 8
In effect (time of day): 1-6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Moving lane restriction.
Start: April 9
Estimated end: April 9
In effect (time of day): 1-6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Monroe County Line and PA 248
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.
Start: April 10
Estimated end: April 11
In effect (time of day): 1-6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
