Municipality: City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction east and west for paving of highway crossovers at the bridges over Easton Road. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: April 6

Estimated end: April 12

In effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start: April 7

Estimated end: April 7

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.

Start: April 8

Estimated end: April 8

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Morgan Hill Road and Browns Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 9

Estimated end: April 10

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Freemansburg Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Shimersville Road and Pembroke Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: April 11

Estimated end: April 11

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Road and Moorestown Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 7

Estimated end: April 8

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: South Main Street/Main Street

Between: South Delaware Drive and Bill Scott Boulevard

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 7

Estimated end: April 7

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Franklin Hill Road

Between: Front Street and Bangor Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 8

Estimated end: April 9

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Jacktown Road

Between: South Delaware Drive and Richmond Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 10

Estimated end: April 11

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: State Park Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 7

Estimated end: April 7

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Filetown Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 8

Estimated end: April 9

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Henry Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Belfast Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 10

Estimated end: April 10

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Belfast Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 11

Estimated end: April 11

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 East

Between: 13th Street and Fourth Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound Lane restriction.

Start: April 9

Estimated end: April 9

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street and 13th Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start: April 10

Estimated end: April 10

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Bushkill Center Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Mountain Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: April 11

Estimated end: April 11

In effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and Belfast Interchange

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start: April 7

Estimated end: April 8

In effect (time of day): 1-6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Moving lane restriction.

Start: April 9

Estimated end: April 9

In effect (time of day): 1-6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Monroe County Line and PA 248

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.

Start: April 10

Estimated end: April 11

In effect (time of day): 1-6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.