1 of 5

After 46 years of tossing dough, feeding generations and running one of the most beloved pizza shops in the area, Emanuel “Manny” Mirabito is officially hanging up his apron.

The owner of My Place Pizza Restaurant, a community staple in Bath, announced his retirement last Tuesday, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter both for him and the business. The shop will now be in the capable hands of Ernesto Rangel, a trusted employee and pizza maker who has been with My Place for over a decade.

For Manny, the decision to retire wasn’t sparked by any single reason. Rather, it was “a little bit of everything,” he says, “and I always said I would retire at 65.”

After working since he was a kid—starting with a paper route at the age of 9 to help his family and landing his first pizza job at 12 when a broken finger sidelined his baseball dreams—he’s served up sauce and smiles ever since.

“Anything we do, we put 150% into it,” he adds.

True to his word, Manny entered into the business world at just 19, opening Pizza City on Main Street in Northampton with not much more than some dough and his dreams after years of saving up.

Starting a business can come with a multitude of anxieties, especially for a 19-year-old, but not for Manny!

“I guess at 19 you’re not scared of anything. You feel like you’re invincible, so you can start up and do anything, or you can just get away with anything. So, it wasn’t a big deal, but I also had my sister and my mom helping out,” Manny recalls.

Pizza City was truly history in the baking because it also happened to be where he met his wife, Fiorella “Fi,” who went to school with his sister. That fateful day, a worker had just quit, and Manny mentioned that he had to find someone to replace the worker when Fi offered to come in and help.

Like the song goes, “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.”

In truth, their “amore” has spanned more than four decades, as last August marked their 40th wedding anniversary.

Manny attests the secret to their marriage has been keeping their work lives (mostly) separate throughout the years but fully supporting each other through all of their endeavors.

It wasn’t until 1987 that Manny opened the first My Place in Northampton, followed by the Bath location on July 11, 1988, which has now been open nearly 37 years.

Originally, he wanted to call the restaurant Your Place, but unfortunately, the name was taken, and Our Place was already in use too. So, My Place was born—though the name led to more than a few mix-ups over the years when people told friends to “meet me at my place” and they ended up at the restaurant instead of their house or vice versa.

Through the decades, Manny grew not just a business, but a community. He’s sponsored countless local sports teams, supported churches and contributed to schools like George Wolf Elementary.

“For me, it has always been about family,” he reflects.

That philosophy extended beyond his own home to his employees and customers. In fact, most of his full-time staff have been with him for 7–15 years. With quite a few employees (including Ernesto) who have children and other family members that also work at the restaurant, My Place has truly become a family affair.

“I try to treat people like family,” Manny says.

Genuinely, Manny shares that the most rewarding aspects of owning the restaurant throughout the years has been getting to know all of the customers, watching people go on and do well after their time spent at My Place and being able to help others, which feels full circle (extra cheesy of course).

However, the road hasn’t been without its challenges—COVID-19, inflation and staffing shortages to name a few. Yet Manny weathered them all.

Now, he’s finally taking time to enjoy the life he’s worked so hard to build. At 65, he’s looking forward to spending some quality, well-earned time with his family.

To Manny, passing the torch to Ernesto felt natural.

“He’s been like a brother,” he says.

Ernesto’s dedication, along with the steady presence of his staff, ensures the business will stay in good hands. Manny will still own the building and live behind the shop, and he says Ernesto plans to keep things more or less the same, with all employees staying on board.

“Maybe a few menu changes,” Manny laughs, “but food trends come in spurts.”

He’s already got plans lined up: spending more time with Fi, golf dates with his sons, tailgating at Eagles games and an upcoming family trip to Italy.

“Our sons are both married now, with great jobs,” Manny says proudly. “Now that we’re all finally on the same schedule, I can actually spend time with them.”

As he transitions to retired life—doing yard work, adjusting to quieter days—Manny admits, “I feel a little lost right now.”

But his legacy is firmly rooted in the countless meals shared, memories made and lives touched through My Place. And with Ernesto carrying the flame forward, Manny’s presence will still be felt in every slice.