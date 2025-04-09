1 of 4

In case you missed it, Nazareth Area High School Theatre Troupe’s spring “Seussical” was a heartwarming, fantasy-filled Sam I Am sellout success!

This year, the troupe added a fifth show, which spanned from April 3-6, that took audiences on a journey through the colorful, quirky and heartfelt world of Dr. Seuss. A perfect blend of playfulness and poignancy, the show drew enthusiastic crowds who cheered and laughed throughout the entire production.

From the moment the curtain rose, it was clear the Nazareth Theatre Troupe had poured their hearts and considerable talents into this masterpiece, which took them four months and over 200 hours to put together. Under the direction of Sandy Jameson, the more than 120 student-filled production delivered a musical bursting with energy, humor and a strong message about acceptance, imagination and the power of standing up for others.

In the production’s playbill, Jameson points out: “At the heart of ‘Seussical’ is the message that ‘A person’s a person, no matter how small,’ which aligns perfectly with NAHSTT’s mission. We have a no-cut troupe, a place where everyone is welcome, and every contribution—no matter the size—is valuable.”

Months of dedication paid off as the students mastered complex harmonies, choreographed high-energy scenes and transformed the stage with beautiful costumes and a magnificent set that was almost completely constructed right at NAHS. Every detail from Truffula trees to jungle creatures reflected the troupe’s commitment to creativity and excellence.

“Seussical” combines elements from more than a dozen Dr. Seuss stories, but centers around two beloved tales: “Horton Hears a Who” and “Horton Hatches the Egg.” It follows Horton the Elephant, whose big ears and bigger heart lead him to discover the tiny planet of Who-ville, which is a microscopic world living on a speck of dust. Though others doubt and ridicule him, Horton remains steadfast, famously declaring, “A person’s a person, no matter how small!”

Horton was portrayed with depth and sincerity by senior Damon Dellanno who brought emotional gravity to numbers like “Alone in the Universe” and “Solla Sollew.” His performance was matched by senior Ava Noll as Gertrude McFuzz, whose unrequited love and one-feathered tail made her one of the most endearing characters on stage, largely due to her sweet, melodic singing voice. Their duet “Notice Me, Horton” was sweet, subtle and beautifully harmonized.

Of course, no Seuss story would be complete without the Cat in the Hat, played with zany flair by sophomore Evan Stitt. Acting as the show’s narrator, the Cat brought mischief and magic to every scene, even stepping into different characters to move the plot along. Songs like “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!” and “How Lucky You Are” kept the audience grinning from ear to ear.

Another standout was the energetic ensemble of Whos, led by the Mayor (played by sophomore Andrew Sodano and junior Adam Lankay) and his wife, Mrs. Mayor (played by senior Christina Carlin) and featuring Jojo who is a young dreamer from Who-ville whose “thinks” get him into trouble. Jojo, played by freshman Ava Semos, delivered a touching performance of “It’s Possible,” reminding us all of the power of imagination and courage with her angelic, youthful singing voice.

Mayzie LaBird (played by junior Jillian Schnyderite) brought diva energy to the jungle, strutting across the stage with glitter, glam and sass in “Amazing Mayzie” and “Amayzing Gertrude.” Her bold colors and bold vocals added sparkle to the show, balancing Horton’s quiet loyalty with her larger-than-life presence alongside her posse of bird girls (played by senior Ava DeFebbo, junior Adalyn Harris, sophomore Brooke Hellwig, junior Isabella Murteira and sophomore Riley Radomski), each clad in a different colored sequin costume fashioned with matching fluffy feather boas for tailfeathers.

And let’s not forget the showstopping, vivacious pop-star voice of sophomore Addison Giesler who played the Sour Kangaroo in her velvet and bejeweled purple ensemble, equipped with a baby kangaroo in her purple purse and matching purple space buns as she belted “Biggest Blame Fool” amongst other cameos.

While the cast lit up the stage, the backstage team deserves just as much applause. Set pieces transformed the school auditorium into a Dr. Seuss book come to life with oversized clovers, swirling jungle trees and whimsical Who-ville rooftops. Vibrant lighting and playful projections brought dimension to each scene.

Costumes were equally imaginative. The Jungle of Nool came alive with green leafy flair, the Whos dazzled in bright yellow and orange outfits and the Cat’s black-and-white ensemble stood in sharp contrast, reminding us he’s always a little outside the box.

Sound and lighting crews ensured every lyric and cue hit the mark, even as the show moved through fast-paced scene changes and big ensemble numbers. Choreography by Logan Farley brought constant movement and Seussian style to songs like “Chasing the Whos” and “The People Versus Horton the Elephant.”

But “Seussical” wasn’t just a show; it was an experience! It was a space where students of all backgrounds and grade levels came together to create something meaningful. For many cast members, the Theatre Troupe is a second family. The bond they share offstage is what makes their performances onstage shine even brighter.

For seniors, “Seussical” marked the end of an era as a bittersweet final bow after years of dedication to the troupe. Underclassmen now look to carry on the legacy, inspired by the talent, leadership and friendship of those moving on.

As the final curtain fell and the lights dimmed, there was a palpable sense of pride in the room, not just in the performance itself, but in what it represented. “Seussical” was a celebration of creativity, teamwork and the courage to dream, even when others doubt you.

The production not only entertained, but it also reminded the community of the power of storytelling and the importance of supporting the arts. Families, friends and fellow students packed the auditorium for multiple performances, cheering for the cast and crew who had clearly poured their hearts into every scene.

For the theatre troupe, “Seussical” wasn’t just a musical, it was a celebration of collaboration, talent and the kind of magic that happens when young people are given the chance to shine. As the final bows were taken and the curtain fell, one thing was clear: the spirit of Seuss (and the Nazareth stage) is alive and well.

For the Nazareth Area High School Theatre Troupe, it wasn’t just about putting on a good show. It was about creating a space where everyone—no matter how small—could be seen, heard and celebrated.

And in true Seuss fashion, it was wildly imaginative, wonderfully wacky and just the right amount of heartfelt.