Alexander F. Cortezzo Jr.

Alexander F. Cortezzo Jr., 79, of Wind Gap, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. He was the beloved husband to Lisa J. Cortezzo (Simcoe) of 40 years.

Born on Dec. 15, 1945 in Easton, Alexander was the son of the late Alexander F. Sr. and Anna Cortezzo (Davis).

Alex was a loving husband and father; a retired president of Alex’s Tire Center, Inc. and Jerry Simcoe Beverage Distributors, Inc., with his business partner and wife Lisa. One of his greatest joys in life was watching his children grow up and being a part of their lives as much as time allowed. Alex made sure that each of his family members had their own special memories with him. He especially shared his love of trumpet and playing music with his daughter and his great love for the sport of drag racing with his son. Tinkering with his ’63 Plymouth was his lifelong passion. Alex spent the twilight years of his life in retirement with his loving wife, building a barn to keep her horses. One of Alex’s many special abilities in life was to create anything from nothing, as is proven by his legacy in both business and projects. Alex’s presence will be deeply missed by those who were close to him.

Along with his wife, Lisa, he will be dearly missed by his children, Alexander F. Cortezzo III and his spouse Samantha, of Wind Gap, Amanda M. Cortezzo, of Wind Gap, Jacquelyn Hower and her spouse Thomas, of Saylorsburg, Constance Eckhart and her spouse Harold, of Pen Argyl; grandchildren and great-grandchild; siblings, sister and the late Richard Cortezzo.

A Celebration of Life for Alex will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., 6480 Sullivan Trail A, Wind Gap, Pa.

Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and cremation are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co.

Christopher A. Stettler

Christopher “Bubba” A. Stettler, 53, formerly of Newport Avenue, Northampton, died peacefully Tuesday evening, April 1, 2025, at Quakertown Center, Bucks County. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Morgan F. Stettler of Galeton, Potter County, and the late Patricia C. (Hawkey) Stettler, who passed in 2014.

Chris was employed as a foreman in the construction and maintenance department of UGI Gas Utilities, Lansdale, later in the same capacity for the Henkels and McCoy Corp., Plymouth Meeting. Chris was also owner/operator/hotelier of the former Bubba’s Inn, West Coplay. He was a 1989 graduate of the Northampton Area Senior High School, and one of the founding members of “The Breaker Boys.” Chris was an avid fisherman, hunter and life member of the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Protective Assoc., Northampton.

Survivors: Father; daughters, Kirstin B. Stettler of Lehigh Township and Madelyn R. Stettler of Upper Macungie Township; son, Collin C. Stettler of Lehigh Township; brother, Craig A. Stettler of Yeagertown, Mifflin County; stepsister, Sue, wife of Randy Longnecker of Idaho; stepbrother, John and wife Jen Sacks of N.Y.; five aunts; two uncles; nephews, Jordan and Jacob; many cousins; and lifelong friend, Jason and wife Leslie Andrews of Northampton. He was predeceased by a stepmother, Judy A. (Yankovitch) Stettler in 2022.

Services: Memorial services, 7 p.m. Monday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 6-7 p.m. Monday in funeral home. Private interment.

Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: to a charity of one’s choice.