During the April 3 Northampton Borough Council meeting, longtime tax collector Judith Ackerman announced she is retiring after this year and will not seek reelection. Ackerman has been a dedicated member of the community. In addition to her time as Northampton’s tax collector, she also serves on the Northampton Exchange Club.

“Thank you very much,” she told council and borough staff. “I’ve had a fun time, and I’ve enjoyed the people very much.”

Ackerman was thanked for her years of service.

“It’s time to sit down and take a bow,” said Councilwoman Julia Kutzler. “Thank you for all your time you put into the borough.”

Mayor Tony Pristash wished Ackerman a happy retirement. During her newfound free time, Ackerman hopes to travel.

“I wish you all the best and that you have so much fun and you get to travel for a very long time,” added Borough Manager Brian Welsko.

Meanwhile, as one borough employee embarked on retirement, another new employee started their journey. Council approved the hiring of James Maynard as bookkeeper. Maynard interviewed with members of council and borough staff before his appointment.

“I am very impressed and super happy that you applied,” Welsko told him. “I look forward to working with you.”

“I wish you a really nice career at the borough,” added Mayor Pristash. “You’re working with a phenomenal council and office staff. Good luck with everything you’re doing here.”

Maynard was looking forward to starting his employment on April 7.

“I’m very happy to be joining your crew here, and I hope to serve the borough very well.”

Maynard is joining a borough staff that Welsko said he “cannot speak highly enough of.”

“I know all of you don’t see all the day-to-day stuff, [but] they have been nonstop,” he told council. “It just shows how much everyone cares here.”

Also recognized during the meeting was Mayor Pristash, who was honored by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as the 2025 Mayor of the Year.

“It was truly a humbling honor made all the more rewarding by the presence of our borough family here,” Mayor Pristash said. “No one wins an award like this in a vacuum. This is something that everyone here is a part of…It is a community event and a community award.

“Everyone should know that this is a group that wants to build a better Northampton, and everything they do here and out in the field is toward that goal,” he continued.

Finally, council passed a new ordinance that will grant residents one warning before citations and fines. For example, if a property’s grass is too high, the owner will be issued a warning ticket first. If they do not respond within 10 days, they will be charged a citation. Residents only receive one warning for a violation.

This new system goes into effect May 1, and will cover various borough ordinances.

The next borough council meeting will be Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m.