During the Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 1, Senior Project Manager Judith Stern from Gilmore & Associates Inc. provided a presentation on the Moore Township Comprehensive Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, which kicked off in January 2024. The plan is intended to address current community issues and trends as well as provide the township with clear, achievable and definable goals for future recreation, parks and open space preservation.

The plan was constructed with the help of the project committee, key person interviews, a public meeting and a community survey. Findings from the public participation process included desires for the maintenance of existing recreation facilities taking precedence over acquiring additional recreation areas, preservation of open space and farmland being a priority to maintain the rural character of the township, the need for increased promotion and awareness of existing parks and trails that are available to residents and the need for improvements to existing facilities such as ADA accessibility, additional pavilion facilities, field lighting and trail connections.

In total, the plan has five goals with outlined objectives.

Goal 1 is to conserve agricultural and natural resources. Objectives to fulfill this goal include establishing a system of rating/evaluating remaining vulnerable open space; preserving, restoring and protecting the township’s natural spaces by identifying and managing vulnerable land and resources; continuing to review, make recommendations and update local ordinances and regulations regarding open space preservation; and enhancing and developing partnerships with organizations to assist with monitoring stream and vegetation health.

Goal 2 is to enhance existing parks and recreation facilities. Objectives to fulfill this goal include providing for the safety and security of parks and recreation facilities; working to maintain and improve infrastructure of parks and recreation facilities; investing in improvements that promote township recreation facilities and offerings; ensuring parks are well signed to provide clear communication and facility information; developing signage and digital resources within parks, open spaces and along trails to provide environmental education opportunities; recognizing future facility and service needs of residents as a function of population, age and household trends; and regularly surveying the community to determine current program participation and soliciting feedback for future additions and improvements to the township program offerings.

Goal 3 is to provide a variety of recreation opportunities to people of all ages, abilities and interests in the community. Objectives to fulfill this goal include continuing to provide a wide variety of programming activities to meet the current and future needs of the various demographic groups within the township; meeting ADA guidelines for access throughout park and recreation facilities; working and collaborating with user groups to improve the infrastructure of parks and recreation facilities for the benefit of all; continuing to provide athletic facilities to meet the needs of residents; and using universal and inclusive design when updating and developing parks and their amenities.

Goal 4 is to provide operational excellence to meet current and future community needs. Objectives to fulfill this goal include developing and maintaining a Capital Improvements Plan for updating and replacement of park amenities; ensuring that open space protection efforts include planning and funding for the long-term maintenance of the property; managing township finances sustainably with an eye towards the future; exploring new funding sources and seeking grants; and supporting and strengthening links between open space goals and other environmental goals, including climate change mitigation.

Goal 5 is to foster a culture of open communication and collaboration between the township and its residents. Objectives to fulfill this goal include working and collaborating with user groups to improve the infrastructure of parks and recreation facilities for the benefit of all; creating active collaboration among groups providing environmental education and programming for children, families and adults; increasing public awareness of open space and related environmental issues through outlets such as print and online media, targeted events and programs, annual presentation of township achievements to date and other public awareness activities; and growing the township’s volunteer base to help with open space stewardship.

The Comprehensive Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan will serve as a blueprint the township can use for the next 10 years to plan out projects and grant applications. Supervisors unanimously adopted the plan and will use it for the next round of grant applications.