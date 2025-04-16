Louise Mae Miltenberger

Louise Mae Miltenberger, 97, of Bath, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Kenneth H. Miltenberger, who passed in 1997. Born in Bath, Louise was the daughter of the late Paul Klingaman and Mabel Weaver.

Louise was the oldest living member of Emmanuel’s Church. She sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher.

She will be dearly missed by her sons, Glen of Sacramento, Calif., Jeffrey of Zephyr Hills, Fla., James and Jack of Bath. Another brother, Kenneth T., of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, passed in 2019. Her brother Robert, of Reamstown, Pa. preceded her passing.



A family and friends celebration gathering will be held at the residence. Interment will be at Jacob’s Union Cemetery, Jackson, Pa. at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at the residence, or flowers in honor of her memory at Emmanuel’s Church. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.