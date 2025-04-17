During their April 10 meeting, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors expressed concerns over widespread dumping and littering in the township.

“Is illegal dumping worse than ever?” Supervisor Roger Unangst asked township public works members. “[Because] it seems worse than ever to me.”

Public works acknowledged an increase in repeated dumping, especially on Locust Road. Construction materials have been dumped in the same spot over the last several weeks. Supervisors have also noticed dumping on Route 512 and Weaversville Road.

Township Manager Brent Green said Keep PA Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit, has grant funding available, as well as cameras for loan, should supervisors want to record the illegal dumping for state police. Supervisors expressed interest in moving forward with enforcement to curb the littering.

In other news, township engineers met with PennDOT to review the intersection at Route 248 and Airport Road. This intersection evaluation is part of PennDOT’s multi-year traffic improvement plan.

“We’ve had an increase in crashes in that [area],” said Supervisor Mark Schwartz.

Engineer James Milot said that concern was mentioned to PennDOT.

“People aren’t using turn signals,” he said. “So drivers pulling off Airport Road are frustrated.”

“Sometimes they take chances that they probably shouldn’t,” he added.

One solution Milot suggested is adding a channelized right-turn lane off Route 248 onto Airport Road.

PennDOT is continuing its evaluation.

Supervisors also granted a 90-day extension to the Farmhouse Village Major Subdivision. All conditions for East Allen Township have been met; however, agreements must still be signed with Hanover Township. All residences are located in Hanover Township, but several property boundaries and emergency access roads are located in East Allen.

Finally, supervisors received a recreation report from Recreation Director Chuck Frantz. The spring soccer program currently has 200 players, while summer camp is starting in June. The township is also asking any Scouts who may be interested in an Eagle Scout project to reach out. There is an interest in adding Little Free Libraries to township parks that may make good projects.

Finally, supervisors approved the removal of outdated exercise stations.

The next East Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m.