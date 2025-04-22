The Borough of Northampton will lose two dedicated employees over the next several weeks. During the April 17 borough council meeting, it was announced that Steve Urban, wastewater sewer plant operator for the borough for over 26 years, will retire effective June 30.

“That sewer plant is not going to be the same without you,” Borough Manager Brian Welsko said in a message to Urban. “Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

“He has always handled himself in an exceptionally professional manner,” Councilwoman Judy Haldeman said of Urban. “I always found it to be enjoyable to talk to him…He will be sorely missed.”

Assistant Borough Manager Jerry Serensits said Urban will be hard to replace but knows the other employees at the facility will “step up” to help during this transition.

Beth Smith, animal control officer, also announced her resignation, effective May 1.

“Thank you so much,” Welsko said to Smith in a message. “I know your job can be very thankless at times, and I know you really put your heart and soul into it.”

The borough is looking for anyone interested in filling the animal control officer position.

In other news, the borough is preparing the municipal pool for an exciting summer season. Passes for the 2025 summer pool season will go on sale Thursday, May 1 at the Northampton Recreation Center.

Councilman Ronald Glassic said public works employees have been working “day after day” to prepare the pool for the season. Painting will also begin soon.

Welsko added that a “decent amount” of lifeguard applications have been collected, and he is “cautiously optimistic” that the pool season may be extended.

Several spring events were also announced. The annual free shredding event, hosted by Rep. Zach Mako, will be held Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Northampton Community Center parking lot.

On April 29, residents are invited to meet Mayor Tony Pristash, Borough Manager Welsko and Assistant Manager Jerry Serensits at The Greater Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce “Meet Your Mayor and Managers” event. This open dialogue gathering will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Gin Mill & Grille. A formal presentation from borough leaders will begin at 5:30 p.m. Department heads from the Northampton Fire Department and Police Department will also be present.

“We have two young managers…there may have been question marks when they first started, but they have obliterated those question marks,” said Mayor Pristash. “[They] have brought us many great events, many great ideas.”

“Come out to the Gin Mill,” he continued. “It will be a great opportunity to meet one-on-one with them and have your questions answered…that Tuesday is going to be a fun time.”

Finally, Welsko announced that the borough is looking to purchase a new street sweeper. The existing equipment, used for over 14 years, recently broke down and is no longer repairable.

The borough is in discussion with neighboring municipalities to see whether it can borrow equipment until a new sweeper is purchased next year.

The next borough council meeting will be Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m.