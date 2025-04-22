Almorinda A. Demko

Almorinda A. Demko, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born on Jan. 21, 1940, in Middletown, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Agnes (Amaral) Botelho. Almorinda was the wife of the late Reynold F. Demko, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage prior to his death in 2013. Throughout her lifetime, Almorinda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked as a cafeteria worker at George Wolf Elementary School in Bath, for many years until retiring.

Survivors: She will be missed by her children including her two daughters, Linda A. Goldman and her husband, Peter, Wanda A. Sommer; son, Daniel A. Demko and his wife Janice; four grandchildren, Michelle, Nicholas, Zachary, Natasha; three great-grandchildren, Julia, Noah, Jonah; a brother, Manuel Botelho Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, one of whom was her twin.

Services: will be held privately with her family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Twp., Northampton, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: Memorial donations, in Almorinda’s memory, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.

Ernest P. Werner

Ernest P. Werner, 78, a Moore Township resident, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving family on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Ernie was the beloved husband of the former Lucille J. (Danner) Werner.

Born in Nazareth, he was a son of the late Walter Sr. and Eva (Kresge) Werner. After graduating from Nazareth High School, Ernie proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. A devoted and loving husband and father, Ernie unselfishly dedicated his life to serving as the caregiver for his son, Jason, until his passing in 2011. Previously, he was employed at the former Azar Iron Works, Bath. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville.

Survivors: His devoted wife of more than 52 years, Lucille J. (Danner) Werner.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his son, Jason R. Werner, in 2011.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held privately with the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville, 2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014.